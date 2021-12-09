JAX seeks zoning change to expand core campus

BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory is seeking to expand the scientific research zoning around its campus to include eight parcels in the so-called “triangle” area between Schooner Head Road and Route 3.

All the parcels are contiguous with the 80-acre core campus and are owned by the lab. However, not all are zoned the same. The majority of the outlying parcels are zoned as village residential and exist under a different set of standards and setback requirements. Setbacks would increase from 20 feet to 100 feet if the zoning were to change.

The Planning Board held a public hearing last week to discuss the matter, during which time lab employees Mike McKernan, director of community relations, and John Fitzpatrick, senior director of facility services, laid out their plans for the united parcel.

“Rezoning would allow JAX to include these parcels into the denominator of total lot coverage and would allow us to grow the lab at the core campus rather than sprawl out to other areas of town,” said McKernan. He said the change to a scientific zone would provide flexibility in nine residential units to provide short-term housing for students and scientists below the 30-day threshold, which is not allowed in the village residential district zone.

Fitzpatrick added that the change would give the lab the ability to house conference attendees who typically come to campus for one or two weeks during the summer months for education purposes and compete for housing in an already tight summer market, or “as a landing pad” for new staff members undecided about where to locate permanently.

“This will also allow us to concentrate on the core campus where there is already existing infrastructure such as water and sewer, Fitzpatrick added.

In the short term, all the parcels would retain the current use as either undeveloped parcels or housing. In the long term, when the residences have reached the end of their useful life, they would be razed, said McKernan.

Speaking in favor of the project, John Kelly, management assistant for Acadia Nation Park, the properties’ only abutter, said he has worked with representatives from the lab on the proposal and believes that concentrated development in one area is better than sprawl.

No one from the public spoke against the rezoning request during the public hearing.

Planning Board member Joe Cough voted in favor of sending the zoning change to the Town Council for placement on the June town meeting warrant, but not before putting in a pitch for the lab to offload some of its other property in town. “It would be nice if some of the land on another parcel the lab owns outside of campus could go back into general circulation,” he said, adding “we are in a housing crunch.”

Fitzpatrick, addressing the issue of taking property out of general circulation, said that “part of what we are trying to do here is to keep every bed (we have) full for someone otherwise looking on the island.” As for taking property off the tax rolls, he said, “whether they are taxable or not are between JAX and the town manager. We are having conversations about that; they are continuing and are productive and we believe the outcome will be favorable.”

The Planning Board voted 3-1-1 to advance the change to the Town Council, with Chairman Tom St.Germain voting against and Elissa Chesler recusing herself because of employment with the lab.