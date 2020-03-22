JAX mouse models critical to COVID-19 response

BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory is Bar Harbor’s largest employer. It’s also on the front lines of global research to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Researchers across the United States and around the world depend on The Jackson Laboratory to enable their biomedical research work, including finding treatments for the coronavirus (COVID-19),” Katy Longley, the lab’s executive vice president and chief operating officer said Wednesday.

“All of us at JAX continue to be focused on our role in these efforts, ensuring that the global biomedical community will continue to have access to JAX mice and services in order to conduct their critical research.”

The institution is also taking action to protect the health of its employees. Employees who are able to conduct their jobs remotely are working from home beginning this week, and a range of contingency plans are in place to protect both employees and supply chains.

The lab’s Mouse Repository is using its state-of-the-art breeding techniques to develop a mouse colony with the unique genetic makeup necessary for COVID-19 research, as quickly as possible.

“The laboratory will distribute them at cost to infectious disease research facilities globally in the hope of providing the research and clinical communities with the resources needed to stem the current outbreak,” Longley said.

“At the present time, we have no plans to suspend any of our operations including breeding, validation and care of our mice, or any of the services associated with running client studies,” she continued.

“In response to COVID-19, we have activated our emergency preparedness taskforce to manage and execute operational plans in response to COVID-19,” a statement on the laboratory’s website said. “Our primary focus is to ensure the safety of personnel as well as uninterrupted JAX operations related to mouse production, distribution, and services.”

Visit jax.org/coronavirus-information.