JAX ‘mighty mice’ go to space as part of muscle function study

BAR HARBOR — To learn about the effect of weightlessness on muscles and bones, Jackson Laboratory researchers have sent muscular mice into space. The genetically engineered mice, dubbed “Mighty Mice,” took off earlier this month from Cape Canaveral in Florida and are currently orbiting in the International Space Station.

According to Public Relations Specialist Grace Scott, the mice are housed in groups of five to ten while in orbit, “as mice are social animals.” Even in space, she said, their habitats “include a small hut that enables the mice to huddle and sleep together.”

Jackson Lab researcher Se-Jin Lee said results from the study will not only “enhance the health of astronauts,” but will also help “the elderly, people who are bedridden, and … people experiencing muscle-wasting related to disease.”