JAX breaks ground for onsite child care center 

BAR HARBOR — A crowd of lab employees and community leaders gathered at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor on Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new onsite child care center. The center, which will accommodate more than 50 children when fully staffed, is scheduled to open in 2024 and will be managed by the Down East Family YMCA.

The new child care center will supplement the Beechland Road Early Learning Center in Ellsworth, which opened in 2017 and is also operated by the Down East Family YMCA, also based in Ellsworth. About 25 percent of children enrolled at the Beechland Road Center are children of Jackson Lab employees. Lab employee families will be prioritized for enrollment at the new on-campus center in Bar Harbor, and any remaining spots will be open to the community.

In her remarks, Jackson Laboratory Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer S. Catherine (Katy) Longley emphasized the lab’s achievements in 2022; in addition to the child care groundbreaking, the lab celebrated the arrival of three new commuter buses – easing commutes for many employees – and held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of its Hemlock Lane workforce housing development.

Longley said that the lab team and its architectural and engineering partners planned a facility specifically designed for the care and safety of young children, complete with large indoor and outdoor playgrounds, easy access for parents from work areas and three primary classrooms: one for infants, one for toddlers and another for preschool-aged children.

The child care facility will be located on lab’s Bar Harbor campus, close to campus work areas to ensure parental access, but far from the activity of the main facility. The setting and proximity of the center to Acadia National Park will provide children and staff access and exposure to the natural world.

Jackson Laboratory Assistant Professor Beth Dumont, a mother of three, spoke about challenges that working parents face when it comes to child care. “While there’s no clear solution to solving this issue at the national scale, we can make progress locally. I am really grateful and proud to work at an organization that has taken steps to addressing the child care shortage locally here in Bar Harbor,” she said. “These investments are not trivial, but they will earn significant returns. Child care gives us parents the ability to raise the next generation of citizens, of problem-solvers, of caretakers…while simultaneously allowing us to make substantive contributions to JAX’s mission.”

Construction on the 6,800-square-foot building is slated to begin within the next four to six weeks.

“This center is a major investment,” Longley said. “You can look at it in many ways, but I view this project as an investment into our people today and an investment in our future.”