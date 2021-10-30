JAX announces Japan lab acquisition 

BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory has acquired Charles River Laboratories Japan’s Research Models & Services business as a wholly owned subsidiary. The Japan-based organization, which will be called The Jackson Laboratory Japan, has approximately 250 employees and three production sites in Atsugi, Hino and Tsukuba, and an administrative office in Yokohama.

“This important acquisition resulting in the establishment of The Jackson Laboratory Japan is a critical milestone in further empowering Japanese researchers to make significant scientific advances and improvements in drug discovery and basic research,” said Auro Nair, executive vice president of The Jackson Laboratory and president, JAX® Mice, Clinical and Research Services.

“We look forward to providing these researchers with direct access to the highest standard of leading-edge animal research models, services, and scientific support that JAX is renowned for. This includes specialty models such as humanized mice and advanced immunodeficient models based on the NSG-platform mouse, as well as services, technical support and scientific expertise. Additionally, this acquisition advances our mission to empower biomedical research worldwide and to play an even more direct role in Japan as well as Korea and Taiwan while advancing our international growth strategy,” said Nair.

Nair will serve as the chairman of the board of directors and Yukihiro Takemoto will report to Nair while retaining his current role as president and representative director for the new entity, The Jackson Laboratory Japan.

“For over 20 years, we have built a strong partnership with The Jackson Laboratory providing research animal models. We are very pleased to be able to take this new strategic step forward and further contribute to the development of drug discovery and bioscience research in Japan,” said Takemoto. “Customers will continue to have full access to all products and services that they currently receive and we look forward to extending our portfolio of offerings to them.”