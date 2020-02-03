JAX a partner in new institute

PORTLAND — The Jackson Laboratory is partnering with the new Roux Institute, a graduate education and research campus of Northeastern University. The plan for the new institute was unveiled at an event Monday on the Portland waterfront.

The laboratory is among ten corporate partners, employers in Maine with a need for skilled employees in digital technology or life sciences. The partners “have agreed to collaborate with the Roux Institute on educational and research offerings; sponsor and fund participation by employees who demonstrate high potential for advanced educational offerings; fund applied research projects and innovation initiatives; and establish innovation labs at the institute where faculty and industry experts can work together on projects,” according to a press release.