Jackson Laboratory building new warehouse

BAR HARBOR — Construction of a 45,000-square-foot warehouse building began at The Jackson Laboratory this week. The building has yet to be designed, but will go out to bid in 2018, according to lab officials.

According to Planning Board meeting minutes from Aug. 2, the building will have offices, loading docks and maintenance garages. It is dubbed the “Core Ops Center.”

Lab officials told the Planning Board that the current receiving area on the Bar Harbor campus will be converted to “science use” after this new building is finished. The new location, which will be accessed by Schooner Head Road, will eliminate much of the truck traffic from the lab’s interior.

John Fitzpatrick, facilities director at The Jackson Laboratory, said that the full site will be developed over the next few years, but the site work will be done by the third quarter of 2018.

The groundwork for the site is being done by Hancock-based contractor Harold MacQuinn Inc. The design of the warehouse is being drafted in-house by lab employees, and the bids for construction of the building will be entertained in early 2018.

Fitzpatrick said the plan was drafted in 2007, but permitting and planning was held until 2015.

The volume of dump trucks assisting with construction at the site resulted in an uptick of noise complaints. Police reports say that there were “several complaints” on Dec. 19 of “dump trucks speeding and using Jake brakes on lower Main Street.”