J24 Champs

PORTLAND — For the first time, an all-women team of sailors from Maine won first place for all-female finishers in the 2017 J/24 World Championship in Mississauga, Canada.

The championship consisted of 10 races over five days of racing, the whole event spanning Sept. 15-23. The Sea Bags Women’s Sailing Team finished in 39th place overall out of the 63 teams that competed in the World Championship.

“Our goal was to be the top women’s team, and to reach that goal felt surreal,” skipper Erica Beck Spencer said.

Accomplishing their goal was not an easy task as there were many obstacles they had to overcome. “We started off the event as the top team, but that is almost harder than coming from behind, as the other women’s teams were steadily getting better as the week went on,” Spencer said.