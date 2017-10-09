Islesford restaurant boosts cancer programs

CRANBERRY ISLES — A Hungry for Health fundraiser at the Islesford Dock Restaurant in September raised $1,317 for Healthy Acadia’s cancer prevention and treatment programs in Hancock and Washington counties.

The event featured food and local music, with bands FrogPipe and A-Frame performing.

This is the second year of the annual Hungry for Health campaign, which addresses a critical community health need each year. The funds raised will support Healthy Acadia and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s cancer prevention, education and treatment services.

“Healthy Acadia offers a wide variety of cancer and other chronic disease prevention services,” said Shoshona Smith, Healthy Acadia development coordinator. “In partnership with the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, we also offer services to cancer patients and caregivers to help navigate the health care and social service systems and access appropriate diagnostic, treatment, recovery, support and financial services.”

The Islesford Dock Restaurant is open throughout October. Visit islesforddock.com.

Visit www.healthyacadia.org and go to “What’s new!” or contact Shoshona at [email protected] or at 667-7171.