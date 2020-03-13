Islesford museum to stay closed for rehab

CRANBERRY ISLES — A $1.07 million rehabilitation project that began in November will keep the Islesford Historical Museum closed this summer. It is expected to reopen next season.

The museum, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, opened in 1928 and was donated to the National Park Service in 1948.

As part of the rehabilitation project, the original slate roof will be replaced with new slate. The masonry, mortar joints, chimneys, shutters, window sashes and lighting will be repaired or improved. A heating unit will be added to stabilize interior temperature and humidity to promote the long-term preservation of the building.

“We are extremely lucky to have some of the best historic carpenters, architects and masons to help guide the contractors in the completion of this work,” said Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider.

Although the museum will be closed this summer, Islesford Boatworks and the public restrooms in the nearby Blue Duck Ship’s Store building will remain open.

The Islesford Historical Museum was founded by William Otis Sawtelle, a physics professor at Haverford College and long-time summer resident of Islesford. The brick Georgian Colonial Revival-style building was designed by Philadelphia architect Edmund Gilchrist.

With assistance from Friends of Acadia, the Friends of the Islesford Historical Museum was formed in 2014 to rehabilitate and maintain the museum, whose changing exhibits tell the history of the Cranberry Isles.

The rehabilitation is funded by Acadia National Park entrance fees.