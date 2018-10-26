Islesford lobsterman’s boat sinks

CRANBERRY ISLES — Islesford lobsterman Cory Alley’s boat, Under Pressure, sank on its mooring near the Cranberry Isles Fisherman’s Co-Op dock sometime Wednesday night.

“She was fine last night at 6:30, and at 5 o’clock this morning she was on the bottom,” Alley said Thursday.

He said he hired a crane to try to raise the boat Thursday.

“We got the rail up to the surface, but it was so rough here in the harbor and the crane crumpled under all the weight of the boat, so she went all the way back to the bottom,” he said.

At high tide, only the tip of boat’s mast was above the surface.

Alley said an attempt would be made to use air bags to raise the boat Friday.

The cause of the boat sinking likely won’t be known until it can be pulled out of the water and inspected.

“It was something catastrophic in the engine room, as far as I can tell,” Alley said.

“I’m definitely going to have to replace the motor and electronics. I had quite a few hours on my motor and was planning on rebuilding it this winter, but it’s no good now.

“I just bought a brand new life raft and when the boat sank it deployed, so I’ve got to buy another life raft.”

Alley said the boat wasn’t insured.

Early Thursday morning, Islesford resident Katelyn Damon launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help him get back to work on the water. Within eight hours, there had been 67 donations totaling $13,500.

“That’s pretty incredible,” Alley said. “It says a lot that everybody’s standing up. There are a lot of good people out here.”

By noon Friday, the GoFundMe campaign had raised just over $18,000.

Alley, a lifelong resident of Islesford, was elected to the Cranberry Isles Board of Selectmen in March. His wife, Cari, is a member of the town’s school committee.