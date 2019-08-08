Islesford Fair set

CRANBERRY ISLES — The 16th Annual Islesford Fair on Little Cranberry Island will be held Monday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair includes activities for all ages, including a silent auction with items from local artists, white elephant exchange, food, a bounce house, games, races, beach combing, live music, toys, furniture, antiques, art, raffles, used clothing, boatbuilding demonstrations, Islesford Historical Society publications, baked goods and more.

All proceeds from the fair go directly to island organizations, including the Islesford Volunteer Fire Department, Islesford Historical Society, Islesford Boatworks, Islesford Neighborhood House Association, the Cranberry Island Realty Trust and others.

Ferries to the Cranberry Isles leave from Northeast Harbor via Beal and Bunker Ferry at 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. From Southwest Harbor, the Cranberry Cove Ferry departs at 7:15 a.m., 9:15 a.m., and 11:15 a.m.

Contact Amanda Ravenhill at 244-9906.