Islesford artist and author Ashley Bryan dies at 98

CRANBERRY ISLES — Ashley Bryan, acclaimed author, artist, illustrator and, for more than three decades, a beloved resident of Islesford, died Feb. 4 at the home of a niece in Houston. He was 98.

Born and raised in New York City, he studied at the Cooper Union School of Art and Engineering before being drafted into the Army and spending much of World War II in Europe.

Following the war, he studied at Columbia University and received a Fulbright Scholarship to study in Europe. He later taught at several U.S. colleges including Dartmouth. He retired as emeritus professor of art at Dartmouth in 1988 and moved full-time to Islesford, which he had first visited in 1946.

Known primarily as an author and illustrator of children’s books, Bryan also was an accomplished painter, multi-media artist, puppet maker and storyteller.

The book, “Infinite Hope: A Black Artist’s Journey from World War II to Peace,” which Bryan wrote and illustrated, won the 2020 Boston Globe – Horn Book Award for Nonfiction and a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award.

His many other awards included the Coretta Scott King–Virginia Hamilton Lifetime Achievement Award, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Medal and the New York Public Library’s Literary Lions Award.

A film about the artist/author titled “I Know a Man…Ashley Bryan” was produced in 2016.