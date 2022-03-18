Islander welcomes new advertising manager 

BAR HARBOR — Tracy Scheckel, an Ellsworth professional with a strong background in community relations and journalism, has joined the Mount Desert Islander as advertising sales and marketing manager.

Scheckel joined the team March 7 and will also oversee advertising in The Ellsworth American.

For the past seven and a half years, Scheckel was the government relations and marketing manager for OTELCO, a fiber internet and telephone company. She also has worked in newspapers. Around 2008, she and a partner launched a digital-only publication called The Gray-New Gloucester Gazette.

“I’m a newspaper geek,” Scheckel said. “I wanted something that was more involved in the community, and I have a passion for newspapers and journalism.”

From New Jersey originally, Scheckel has lived in Maine for the past 15 years. She moved to Ellsworth from Gray a year ago.

She said her goal in her new position is to “just make sure that this newspaper continues on its hugely successful, award-winning path.”

Already familiar with the local business community, she is working to connect with businesses and organizations to strengthen and expand existing relationships and pursue opportunities for further collaboration.

“We are very excited to have Tracy be part of The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander team,” said Publisher Chris Crockett. “She brings a wealth of marketing and newspaper experience.”