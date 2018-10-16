Islander students

Norberg named to

Athletics Honor Society

CANTON, N.Y. — Sara N. Norberg of Southwest Harbor has been inducted into St. Lawrence University’s Chi Alpha Sigma honorary society for being an outstanding college student-athlete.

Norberg is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in English. A graduate of MDI High School, she is a member of the women’s track and field team at St. Lawrence.

Students are nominated to this society by their head coaches for their contributions to their team, for their moral character and for having achieved a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.4 or higher.

McLeod Hales

earns law degree

MIAMI — Daniel McLeod Hales, son of David Hales and Barbara McLeod, graduated with honors from the University of Miami School of Law in June. Daniel graduated from MDI High School in 2009.

At the University of Miami, Daniel received a full scholarship as a Miami Public Interest Scholar. While studying, he was a Fellow in the Environmental Justice Clinic, working on toxic tort claims against the City of Miami, and researching Fair Housing and Civil Rights Act issues.

He was a legal intern at the nonprofit Earthjustice and the Office of the City Attorney in Miami, focusing on water management and nuclear power. Hales was also active in the Environmental Law Society-Executive Board.

This semester, Hales teaches environmental policy at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, while completing his Master of Professional Science in Marine Affairs.

He plans a career in environmental law somewhere north of the Mason-Dixon line.

Wray on

dean’s list

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Anita Wray, a student at Colorado College who lives in Mount Desert, has been named to the Colorado College Dean’s List for the academic years of 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

Wray is a member of the MDI class of 2015, and she attended Mount Desert Elementary. Her parents are Rachel and Charles Wray.

Islanders join

honors college

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Two local students are among the 212 admitted to the University of Vermont’s Honors College’s Class of 2022. They are Robert Denegre and Emerson Jeffery, both of Bar Harbor.

The University of Vermont Honors College enrolls students from the full spectrum of academic programs at UVM and provides a rigorous, multi-disciplinary academic challenge that complements and enriches the entire undergraduate experience.