Islander students

Student project takes second in statewide history contest

ORONO — Sophia Anderson and Gaia Daul, students at Conners Emerson School, placed second in the junior group division of the statewide National History Day competition at the University of Maine.

The theme of this year’s contest was “Conflict and compromise in American history.” Anderson and Daul’s project, titled “Race in Space,” was about the five female African-American mathematicians behind NASA’s first mission to the moon, the inspiration for the book and movie “Hidden Figures.”

Anderson and Daul also won an Innovation in History Award honorable mention from the Lewiston Museum. They were invited to the museum to participate in the Maine Innovation Expo on May 19.

They also were invited to the National History Day competition at the University of Maryland in June, and they will represent the state of Maine at The Smithsonian National Museum of American History showcase on June 13.

Gifted-and-talented teacher Sarah Winn entered Anderson and Daul’s project into the competition.

Littlefield earns scholarship

ELLSWORTH — Haley Littlefield, a junior at Thomas College in Waterville, is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the Hancock County Retired Teachers Association for the 2018-2019 school year.

Littlefield is a resident of Northeast Harbor and aspires to a career in early childhood education.

Soucek, LaValle earn awards

WATERVILLE — Two area students received academic and leadership awards at Colby College’s student awards ceremony on May 8.

Lucy Soucek and Nellie LaValle of Bar Harbor were among the students to receive awards.