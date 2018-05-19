Islander students

Planchart graduates

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rebecca A. Planchart graduated magna cum laude from North Carolina State University on May 12 with a bachelor’s degree in arts studies and a minor in arts entrepreneurship.

Planchart is a 2014 graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and is the daughter of Cathy Planchart of Ellsworth and Antonio Planchart of Raleigh. She plans to do curatorial work at an art museum and pursue her master’s degree.

College Aspirations scholars honored

BAR HARBOR — Thirty students from area elementary schools were awarded the MDI Future of Maine College Aspirations Scholarship in a ceremony held at the Jesup Memorial Library on May 7.

Students wrote essays in their English classes about what they love to do now that could turn into a career someday. A panel of community members judged the essays and chose the winners.

Recipients included Pemetic Elementary School sixth-graders Riley Donahue, James Murphy, Denali Wagstaff, Meredith Musson and Isabelle Peterson; Conners Emerson School sixth-graders Ason Munro, Max Friedlander, Liam McKernan, William Thomas, Zach Viertel, Owen Kelly, Kasch Warner, Samara Gilhooley and Emily Russell; Mount Desert Elementary School sixth-graders Matthew Haney, Merrill Seavey, Nolan Sawyer, Roger Strauss, Sig Reinholdt and Emma Simard; Tremont Consolidated School sixth-graders Seth Parent, Shane Lumbatis, Skyar Ward, Addison Harper and Maya Watson; Longfellow School sixth-graders Samson Gaither and April Mocarsky; and Trenton Elementary School fifth-graders Koby Austin, Izak Miller and Kelly Malcolm.

Bob Stuart, director of Maine College Circle, was master of ceremonies of the event.

Young on dean’s list

BOSTON, Mass. — Shelby J. Young of Southwest Harbor was named to the 2017 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons College.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a GPA of 3.5 or higher based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

Hansbury wins singing contest

BAR HARBOR — Finn Hansbury won The Voice of the Ocean competition on a Regal Princess cruise over February vacation.

Finn is 14 and attends Conner Emerson School. He competed against six other vocalists in the finals, all adults.