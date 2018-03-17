Islander students

Pappas wins scholarship

MOUNT DESERT — Jane Pappas, a current participant in the Northeast Harbor Library Scholarship Program, has been selected for the 2018 Beverly Coleman Scholarship Award.

Established in 2010 by the Coleman family, the award honors the late Beverly Coleman by helping to support students who share her passions. Coleman volunteered at the library for more than 20 years and was involved with many other community organizations; Community service, conservation, horticulture and history were important to her.

Pappas, a senior at the University of Maine at Orono, is majoring in women and gender studies. She is a lead resident assistant responsible for a floor of students and a full staff of RAs. In this capacity, she helps students navigate the often-challenging first year of college.

She is a recruitment officer for Maine Student Action, helping young people get involved in politics and issues that affect them directly. In summers, Pappas has worked for the National Park Service as an interpretative ranger, fostering passion and appreciation for our beautiful natural resources.

She plans to attend graduate school for political science in order to further her ability to advocate for marginalized groups of people and to create caring and curious communities wherever she goes.

Farmington announces honors

FARMINGTON — Several area students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine at Farmington for the fall 2017 semester.

Conor Crandall and Madison Uliano of Bar Harbor were honored, as were Katharine Walker of Mount Desert and Hailey Craig of Trenton.

Viertel on dean’s list

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — Jacob Viertel of Bar Harbor has been named to the SUNY New Paltz dean’s list for the fall ’17 semester.

Dean’s list designation is reserved for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 GPA in a semester with a full-time course load.

Homer on dean’s list

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Caroline Homer of Southwest Harbor has been named to the Purchase College dean’s list for fall 2017.

Homer is studying vocal music performance.

Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher and taken a minimum of 12 credits.

Three honored at St. Lawrence

CANTON, N.Y. — Three former Mount Desert Island High School students have been included on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2017 semester at St. Lawrence University.

Flannery Rose Dillon of Bar Harbor is a member of the class of 2020.

Rye Murray of Southwest Harbor is a member of the class of 2020.

Sara N. Norberg of Southwest Harbor is a member of the class of 2019 and is majoring in English.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Young on dean’s list

BOSTON, Mass. — Shelby J. Young of Southwest Harbor was named to the 2017 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons College.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a GPA of 3.5 or higher based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.