Islander students

UMO honors 

ORONO – The University of Maine recognized the following students for achieving dean’s list honors in the spring semester.  

Bar Harbor: Molly Brown, Julianna Cleves, Matthew Cox, Ryan Kelly, Matthew Lambert, Gabby Link, Abbe Miller, Maev Rogers, Sierra Tapley and Nathaniel Taylor 

Bass Harbor: Abigail Muscat 

Bernard: Christina Closson, Owen Mild and Claire Shaw 

Hulls Cove: Rushanne Facey and Loren Genrich 

Mount Desert: Jesse Dyer, Alex Eason, Hannah Edgecomb, Megan Howell, Sam Johnson, Madeleine Macauley, Nate Parkinson, Bonnie Snyder, Seth Sweet, Samuel Walker and Matthew Woolfolk 

Seal Cove: Emma Watras 

Seal Harbor: Ally Bender 

Southwest Harbor: Ashley Anderson, Emily Jean DeCristofano, Sydney Kachmar and Ralph Magnani 

Trenton: Isaiah Cutshall, Cassidy Parady, Eli Parady and Nick Soper 

 

Farmington honors 

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington announceits dean’s list for the spring semester:
Bar Harbor: Keely McConomy, Ana Rogers and Jordan Seavey  

 

Viertel tops list 

BAR HARBORSUNY New Paltz congratulates Jacob Viertel of Bar Harbor for being named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. 

Parsons awarded scholarship  

BAR HARBOR – An island student was one of seven high school graduates named by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as recipient of its 2020 Career & Technical Education Scholarship. The $1,500 award is presented to students who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation. 

Race Parsons, of Bar Harboris a 2020 graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and attended Hancock County Technical Center. He will be attending Johnson & Wales, enrolled in the baking and pastry arts program.  

UMA honors 

AUGUST– University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the 2020 spring semester dean’s list for full-time students and 2019-2020 dean’s list for part-time students. 

Local students on the dean’s list are Heather Halliday, Bar Harbor; Raven Radziewicz, Bar Harbor; Mckenzie Young, Bar Harbor; Elizabeth Stanley, Lamoine; and Jimmy Merrill, Trenton.  

 

 

 

