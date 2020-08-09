Islander students

UMO honors

ORONO – The University of Maine recognized the following students for achieving dean’s list honors in the spring semester.

Bar Harbor: Molly Brown, Julianna Cleves, Matthew Cox, Ryan Kelly, Matthew Lambert, Gabby Link, Abbe Miller, Maev Rogers, Sierra Tapley and Nathaniel Taylor

Bass Harbor: Abigail Muscat

Bernard: Christina Closson, Owen Mild and Claire Shaw

Hulls Cove: Rushanne Facey and Loren Genrich

Mount Desert: Jesse Dyer, Alex Eason, Hannah Edgecomb, Megan Howell, Sam Johnson, Madeleine Macauley, Nate Parkinson, Bonnie Snyder, Seth Sweet, Samuel Walker and Matthew Woolfolk

Seal Cove: Emma Watras

Seal Harbor: Ally Bender

Southwest Harbor: Ashley Anderson, Emily Jean DeCristofano, Sydney Kachmar and Ralph Magnani

Trenton: Isaiah Cutshall, Cassidy Parady, Eli Parady and Nick Soper

Farmington honors

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington announced its dean’s list for the spring semester:

Bar Harbor: Keely McConomy, Ana Rogers and Jordan Seavey

Viertel tops list

BAR HARBOR—SUNY New Paltz congratulates Jacob Viertel of Bar Harbor for being named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Parsons awarded scholarship

BAR HARBOR – An island student was one of seven high school graduates named by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as a recipient of its 2020 Career & Technical Education Scholarship. The $1,500 award is presented to students who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation.

Race Parsons, of Bar Harbor, is a 2020 graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and attended Hancock County Technical Center. He will be attending Johnson & Wales, enrolled in the baking and pastry arts program.

UMA honors

AUGUSTA – University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the 2020 spring semester dean’s list for full-time students and 2019-2020 dean’s list for part-time students.

Local students on the dean’s list are Heather Halliday, Bar Harbor; Raven Radziewicz, Bar Harbor; Mckenzie Young, Bar Harbor; Elizabeth Stanley, Lamoine; and Jimmy Merrill, Trenton.