Islander Students

Megan Dow inducted into honor society

BAR HARBOR — Megan Dow of Bar Harbor was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Dow was initiated at University of Maine.

Dow is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Willis graduates from UNE

DURHAM, NH – Sara Willis of Lamoine graduated from the University of New Hampshire on May 16. She earned a MS degree in Communication Science & Disorders.

Southwest Harbor resident earns degree

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Tamara Davenport of Southwest Harbor has earned a Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8) degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Vonder Haar to graduate magna cum laude

BAR HARBOR—Nathan Vonder Haar of Bar Harbor is set to graduate magna cum laude from SUNY Potsdam with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music.

The State University of New York at Potsdam will recognize Nathan and the nearly 900 candidates for graduation with a special virtual commencement celebration on Saturday, May 23, at 10 a.m.

The SUNY Potsdam Class of 2020 will be honored in an online ceremony and Watch Party on the traditional commencement day until the college is able to safely hold an in-person event honoring all of this year’s graduates.

To watch this year’s commencement, go to www.potsdam.edu/current/commencement.

COA senior nets Watson Fellowship

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic graduating senior Indiana Núñez Sharer will travel the world for a year learning about motherhood and matriarchal communities and how mothers use their collective voices to work toward healing trauma and violence, following the award of a Thomas J. Watson Fellowship.

Núñez Sharer, a dual citizen of Costa Rica and the U.S. who grew up in the rural Costa Rican town of Montezuma, joins 47 Watson fellows from colleges and universities across the country in netting a $30,000 stipend for her project.

Núñez Sharer will engage with four communities in three countries where mothers and women have organized to help each other heal from personal, often intergenerational, trauma and violence that they have experienced. She plans to travel to Colombia, Ghana and New Zealand in order to spend time with mothers to learn how motherhood has impacted their lives.

Started in 1968, Watson Fellows comprise leaders in every field. In addition to the stipend, the foundation provides health insurance reimbursements and the equivalent of 12 months of payments on outstanding institutional and federally guaranteed loans. There are just 40 colleges and universities, including COA, who may nominate students.