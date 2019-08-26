Islander students

Vanzura graduates

KINGSTON, R.I. — Seth Vanzura of Trenton was among the 3,400 undergraduate and 740 graduate students to graduate from the University Rhode Island at its 133rd commencement May 18-19.

Vanzura received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree with cum laude distinction.

Baker headed

to Germany

NEW YORK — Finn Baker, a Mount Desert Island High School student from Hancock, has been selected for the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) scholarship, which funds an academic year of high school study and cultural immersion in Germany for a select group of American students.

Baker is one of only 250 students nationwide to receive this scholarship. He will be spending the 2019-20 academic year living with a German host family and attending a local high school in Germany.

The CBYX program is funded jointly by the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag “as a symbol of the special economic and political relationship between America and Germany,” according to a press release.

Baker was selected for CBYX for his academic qualifications, cultural open-mindedness, and outstanding motivation, the release said.

He will serve as a “youth ambassador” representing the United States while participating in educational, cultural, and civic events.

Past participants have had opportunities to meet with the President of the German Bundestag, as well as leaders of the Bundestag and members of the U.S. Congress.

Created in 1983 during the Reagan Administration, CBYX strengthens U.S. German relations by forging lasting ties of deeper understanding. Over the past 35 years, the program has reinforced our transatlantic ties between Americans and Germans who engage in the program both as participants and hosts. Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut finds exchanges like CBYX “are of particular importance in today’s global economy. These programs provide an unequaled understanding of world cultures — one that can translate into the success of American business, growth of the U.S. economy, and increased global and national security.”

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs administers the U.S. CBYX program through several implementing partners. In the northeast United States CBYX is implemented by AFS-USA, a worldwide nonprofit student exchange organization.

UMA dean’s list

AUGUSTA — Two Mount Desert Island students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine at Augusta for the spring 2019 semester.

McKenzie Young of Bar Harbor and Alicia Norberg of Southwest Harbor were both named to the list.

UMF dean’s list

FARMINGTON — Several Mount Desert Island students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine at Farmington for the spring 2019 semester.

Among the students on the dean’s list are Conor Crandall, Griffin Graves and Keely McConomy of Bar Harbor; Jordan Seavey of Bass Harbor; Paige LeDuc of Salsbury; and Hailey Craig of Trenton.

MMA dean’s list

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy recently named 358 students to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement in the second semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.

Mount Desert Island-area students named to the list include Maximilia Bueche of Southwest Harbor, Teagan Candage of Bar Harbor, Hayden Goodwin of Southwest Harbor and John Rush of Trenton.

Students named to the dean’s list earned a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Gerrish graduates

DELAWARE, Ohio — Rebecca Gerrish of Bar Harbor graduated this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with cum laude distinction.