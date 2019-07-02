Islander Students

Murray named to dean’s list

CANTON, N.Y. — Rye Murray of Southwest Harbor has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2019 semester.

Murray is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in environmental studies-philosophy. He attended Mount Desert Island High School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

LeMoine in Germany

LEWISTON — Jacob LeMoine of Swan’s Island, a student at Bates College, recently participated in a Junior Year Abroad program in Germany through IES Abroad Freiburg.

LeMoine is a mathematics and German major.

More than half of Bates students select to study abroad through the college’s Center for Global Education.

UMaine Dean’s List

ORONO — Several Mount Desert Island area students received Dean’s List honors for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Maine.

Named to the list were Chris Butler, Jen Clemens, Matthew Cox, Gabby Link, Abbe Miller, Maev Rogers, Sierra Tapley and Sara Todd, all of Bar Harbor; Abigail Muscat of Bass Harbor; Christina Closson and Owen Mild of Bernard; Rushanne Facey of Hulls Cove; Megan Howell, Sam Johnson, Madeleine Macauley and Beth Woolfolk, all of Mount Desert; Emma Watras of Seal Cove; Ally Bender of Seal Harbor; and Miranda McKim and Nick Soper of Trenton.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Bank awards scholarships

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School 2019 graduates Zachary Harvey, Irene Choi and Derek Collin received Bar Harbor Bank & Trust named scholarship awards of $500 each.

Over the years Bar Harbor Bank & Trust established scholarships in memory of long-term Bank employees and directors. These scholarships are awarded to local high school graduating seniors to help offset the cost of attending college.

Zachary Harvey of Swan’s Island was awarded the Horace E. Bucklin scholarship for 2019. Harvey plans to attend Washington County Community College, majoring in welding. Bucklin was a Northeast Harbor contractor who was involved in several Bank branch construction projects. He was elected as a Bar Harbor Bank & Trust director in 1941 and served later as Chairman of the Board from 1980 to 1983. In honor of Bucklin’s long tenure with the Bank, this scholarship was established in his memory.

Irene Choi of Bar Harbor was awarded the Albert H. Cunningham scholarship for 2019. Choi plans to attend the University of Vermont, undeclared major in the College of Arts & Sciences. Starting in 1929, Cunningham remained involved in the Bank for 51 years, serving as director, treasurer, vice president and chairman. Cunningham was a supporter of education, especially in the MDI school district.

Derek Collin of Trenton was awarded the Carroll C. Brown scholarship for 2019. Collin plans to attend Husson University, majoring in accounting. Brown was appointed to the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust board of directors in 1938 and, in the 1970s, was the first to fill the newly revived post of chairman of the board. During his long tenure, Brown was the administrator of seven Bar Harbor Bank & Trust presidents.

Munson honored

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Helena Munson of Bar Harbor won the Outstanding Senior Award in the Environmental Sciences at the University of Vermont’s College of Arts and Sciences Awards Ceremony held May 17.

Program faculty presented this award to the outstanding graduating senior on the basis of overall GPA, GPA in environmental science courses, as well as excellence in undergraduate research.

Schroeder named to Dean’s List

NORTON, Mass. — Chelsea Schroeder of Southwest Harbor has been named on the Dean’s List at Wheaton College for the spring 2019 semester.

She is a member of Wheaton’s Class of 2021.

Students who are named to the dean’s list receive the honor by earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.50 or higher.

Simmons Dean’s List

BOSTON — Georgia Hansbury of Hulls Cove and Shelby Young of Southwest Harbor have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 sprint semester at Simmons University.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

Moon graduates

ORONO — Molly Anne Moon recently graduated with a Master of Science in human development from the University of Maine. She earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2019 semester.

UNH Dean’s List

DURHAM, N.H. — Two local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2019 semester.

Maclean Shea of Bar Harbor earned an honors distinction, awarded to students with a full-time course load of 12 or more graded credits whose semester grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 out of a possible 4.0.

Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor earned high honors, awarded to students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average.

Career and technical education scholarship

BAR HARBOR — Charlotte Brugman of Southwest Harbor was one of six 2019 high school graduates to be awarded the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Career & Technical Education Scholarship.

Each student attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum, and was awarded the scholarship based upon their academic success and determination to further advance their education and vocational skills.

Brugman is a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and attended Hancock County Technical Center. She is enrolled at Husson University pursuing a degree in video production.

Riordan graduates

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Samuel Riordan, of Mount Desert, recently graduated from Union College.

Riordan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics.

Michaud conducts ocean research

EAST BOOTHBAY — Mount Desert Island High School student Camille Michaud was one of 16 Maine high school juniors who completed a week of experiential learning at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences on May 24.

The students worked side-by-side with Bigelow Laboratory scientists, went on a research cruise, conducted experiments and learned how to analyze and present their data as part of the 30th annual Keller BLOOM (Bigelow Laboratory Orders Of Magnitude) program.

“Reaching the 30-year milestone was quite an achievement,” said research scientist Nicole Poulton, who directs the program. “About 65 percent of our participants pursue a career in science and live in Maine, and it’s been wonderful to stay in touch with many of them as they attend college and move forward with their careers.”

Students apply for the five-day program, and 16 are selected from across Maine. The program offers them the opportunity to learn what a scientific career might be like.

The curriculum also included a new biotechnology component, during which the students explored the field of seaweed aquaculture.

To make the program accessible, all costs of participation are covered. First National Bank, Morton-Kelly Charitable Trust and the Reny Charitable Foundation support the program, along with other foundations and individuals.

The Keller BLOOM program is named in honor of the late Maureen Keller, a Bigelow Laboratory scientist.

URI Dean’s List

KINGSTON, R.I. — Two Mount Desert Island-area students were named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of Rhode Island, Jessica Dominy of Bar Harbor and Seth Vanzura of Trenton.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.