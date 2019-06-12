Islander Students

Peace award

BAR HARBOR — Dawson Burnett received the 19th annual Acadia Friends Peace Award at the Mount Desert Island High School Awards Assembly on May 29.

Clerk of Acadia Friends Meeting Mary Booher presented the award, which recognizes graduating MDIHS or homeschooled seniors who demonstrate peaceful resolution of conflict in school and community, support for an inclusive atmosphere with respect for diversity, and/or involvement in national or international efforts to promote understanding and peace.

Recipients are nominated by teachers, peers, and community members. Burnett’s nominations attest to his work as a founder and president of the Civil Rights team, a group that encourages a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere at the high school; his leadership in peaceful protests in response to last year’s school shootings; his drive to understand the roots of conflict through his study of World Wars I and II; and his deep commitment to equity and justice. Recipients receive $500 and a subscription to YES! magazine.

Burnett is the son of Renee Laber and Nick Burnett.

Teachers scholarship

TRENTON — The Hancock County Retired Teachers Association is pleased to announce that Brittany Corson of Trenton, a junior at Endicott College, Beverly, Mass. is the recipient of their $1000 Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.

Workers’ comp group scholarship

PORTLAND — Dylan Collin of Trenton was one of three Harvey Picker Horizon Scholarship recipients at the recent annual meeting of The MEMIC Group. The scholarship has been awarded annually since 2001 to the spouse or child of a worker who has suffered a serious injury or death at work.

Collin wrote eloquently in his application of the night his father, a heavy equipment operator, sustained a back injury when he slipped off the machinery during a winter storm.

“The power outage had a household full of three teenage boys and a young puppy unusually calm on a late evening,” he wrote. “The serenity was cut short as my mom’s outdated ringtone broke the silence. The next thing I saw was something I hope to never see again. My mother’s face was in a state of distress and confusion that made me sick to my stomach.”

Collin will be in his 4th year at the University of Rochester and is studying Mathematics with a minor in Economics. He held leadership positions with the school’s Actuarial Club, Rugby Club and Society of Undergraduate Math Students.

As philanthropy chair for the Sigma Chi Fraternity he organized a 2-week service trip to help rebuild a school and church in a small community in the Dominican Republic, he also organized a charity dinner that raised more than $3,000 to aid Syrian refugees. In Rochester, he volunteered with the Youth Outreach Program on a weekly basis at inner city schools to help motivate and teach underprivileged children.

“While it’s MEMIC’s mission is to protect lives and prevent workplace injuries in the first place, the resilience of these students is truly impressive and we hope these scholarships will lead to a brighter future for them and their families,” said MEMIC President and CEO Michael Bourque. “They have each overcome challenges and shown compassion and determination in the ways they give back.”

Husson honors

BANGOR — Three Mount Desert Island students were named to the dean’s list or honors list for the spring 2019 semester at Husson University.

Emily Butler of Bar Harbor was named to the Dean’s list. Butler is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Integrated Technology with a concentration in web design and development/Certificate in Graphic Design program. Dean’s list recognition signifies that the student carried at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earned a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

Abrahm Malloy and Shelby Parsons, both of Bar Harbor, were named to the honors list. Malloy is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program and Parsons is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Sport Management program. Honors list recognition signifies that the student carried at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earned a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

Anderson graduates

BRUNSWICK — David Anderson of Bar Harbor graduated cum laude from Bowdoin College May 25 with a major in biology.

The college’s 214th Commencement ceremony, held May 25, 2019, bachelor of arts degrees were awarded to the Class of 2019, comprising approximately 472 students from 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 19 other countries and territories.

Nicholson graduates

WALTHAM, Mass. — Robin Nicholson of Bar Harbor graduated cum laude from Bentley Univeristy May 18 with a degree in actuarial sciences.

Nicholson is the daughter of Jon Nicholson and Cat Lutz.

Gerrish named to dean’s list

DELAWARE, Ohio — Rebecca Gerrish of Bar Harbor has been named to the 2019 spring semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Munson graduates

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Helena Munson of Bar Harbor graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in environmental sciences during commencement ceremonies on May 19 at the University of Vermont.

The university conferred degrees this year on an estimated 3,275 graduates, including 2,580 bachelor’s, 452 master’s, 138 doctoral and 105 medical degree recipients. The Class of 2019 included graduates from 43 states and 36 countries.

Darren Walker who presides over the Ford Foundation, one of the world’s most influential social justice philanthropies and one of the largest private foundations in the United States, delivered the address.

Ressel named to dean’s list

LEWISTON — Jake Ressel of Bar Harbor has been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the 2018-2019 winter semester.

Ressel, the son of Stephen and Karen Ressel, is a 2017 graduate of Mount Desert Island High School. He is a first-year student at Bates.

Norberg graduates

CANTON, N.Y. — Sara N. Norberg of Southwest Harbor was one of the more than 600 students who were awarded bachelor’s degrees from St. Lawrence University during commencement ceremonies held on May 19.

Norberg is a member of the Class of 2019 and majored in English. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts cum laude degree. She attended Mount Desert Island High School.