Islander students

Dillon, Norberg

honored

CANTON, N.Y. — Two Mount Desert Island students were selected for inclusion on the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the fall 2018 semester at St. Lawrence University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Flannery Rose Dillon of Bar Harbor is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in art and art history. Dillon of Bar Harbor has also been selected for membership in the Art and Art History honorary society.

Sara N. Norberg of Southwest Harbor is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in English. Norberg was also inducted into the Irving Bacheller Society, the Department of English’s chapter of Sigma Tau Delta international English honorary.

The Irving Bacheller Society is named for a 1882 graduate of St. Lawrence who went on to write the first best-selling novel of the 20th century, “Eben Holden.”

Students earn

dean’s list spots

FARMINGTON — Several Mount Desert Island students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Maine at Farmington. They include Conor Crandall, Nolan Crandall, Griffin Graves, Mace Gurtler and Keely McConomy of Bar Harbor; Jordan Seavey of Bass Harbor and Paige LeDuc of Salsbury Cove.

UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with academic achievement.

Hansbury, Young

named to dean’s list

BOSTON — Georgia Hansbury of Hulls Cove and Shelby Young of Southwest Harbor were named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

Burr receives

scholarship

DOYLESTOWN, Penn. — Marissa Burr of Trenton has been selected for an academic merit scholarship to Delaware Valley University. The university awards Admission merit scholarships to high-achieving high school students based on GPA and test scores.

Burr plans to attend Delaware Valley beginning in the fall of 2019.

Homer named

to dean’s list

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Johnson & Wales University student Emily Homer of Southwest Harbor has been named to the dean’s list for the winter 2018-2019 term.

Homes is a Baking & Pastry Arts major in the College of Culinary Arts.

To receive dean’s list commendation, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or above. Homer, a first-year student, is the daughter of Peter and Linda Homer and a 2018 graduate of Mount Desert Island High School.

University of

Vermont students

BURLINGTON — Robert Denegre and Helena Munson of Bar Harbor and Elizabeth MacDonald of Mount Desert were named to the Dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Vermont.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Phelps graduates

DURHAM, N.H. — Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor graduated this month from the University of New Hampshire, with a degree in sport studies.

Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.

Wray graduates

with distinction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Anita Wray graduated cum laude with distinction in organismal biology and ecology May 19th from Colorado College.

Wray won the Mary Alice Hamilton Award in Organismal Biology

and Ecology. She was a 2015 graduate of MDI High School.

She plans to teach marine science and biology in the Bahamas starting in August.