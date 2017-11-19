Islander students

Brown is Star Student

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Charlee Brown, an 11th-grader from Southwest Harbor, was selected as Maine Connections Academy’s October Star Student.

Brown was chosen because of her full engagement in her lessons and because she takes advantage of available resources and support.

Brown said that the academy gives her a great support system and a flexible schedule to pursue her passion for volunteering. Currently, she visits the SPCA in Hancock every other Friday, where she works with kittens.

As she loves spending time with children and caring for their needs, she plans to pursue a career in child care after graduation.

Erickson named Bowdoin Scholar

BRUNSWICK — Olivia Erickson of Bar Harbor was named a Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholar in a recent ceremony at Bowdoin Collage.

To be designated as such, a student must have had a GPA in the top 20 percent in each class for the previous academic year.

Erickson, a member of the class of 2018, is majoring in government and legal studies and minoring in sociology.