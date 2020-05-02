Islander people

Bar Harbor Savings and Loan names compliance officer

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Savings and Loan Association has announced the promotion of Dawn Nason of Blue Hill as compliance officer. Nason has more than 24 years of financial management experience within the banking industry. Over the course of her career, she has obtained a depth of knowledge and understanding of financial reporting, auditing, accounting procedures, operations and federal and state compliance regulations. Nason most recently held the position of accounting associate at Bar Harbor Savings and Loan. She held a number of positions with increasing responsibilities at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, and more recently served as customer service representative at CUSO Home Lending.

Nason holds a degree in accounting from Andover College. She has completed additional continuing education and training from Cannon Schools, the MIS Training Institute and the M&M Compliance School, studying audit, compliance and risk management. She serves as treasurer on the board of trustees for Nichols Day Camps, class agent at George Stevens Academy, and is a member of the registration team for Hancock County Relay for Life.

Peter Collier earns certification

BAR HARBOR— Peter Collier with Lynam Real Estate Agency in Bar Harbor has earned the nationally recognized Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification. The National Association of Realtors offers the PSA certification to Realtors as determining property values depends more than ever on professional expertise and competence, the best use of technology and a commitment to approach the pricing assignment from various perspectives.

“Consumers deserve accurate property value assessments, so NAR is proud to provide Realtors with a credential that provides enhanced tools, education and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home,” said Marc Gould, executive director of the Center for Specialized Realtor Education.

The PSA certification provides Realtors with knowledge and skills to select appropriate comparables and to make accurate adjustments, guide sellers and buyers through the details of comparative market analyses and the underlying pricing principles that inform them, and interact effectively with appraisers. Once awarded the certification, Realtors can better guide clients through the anxieties and misperceptions they often have about home values.

Linda Jonas joins Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

BAR HARBOR – Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury property company, announced that Linda Jonas has joined their Mount Desert Island team.

“We are so pleased to have Linda join our team,” states Chris Lynch, president of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “She has a proven track record of success, and it is terrific to have another strong agent joining our impressive presence in the Mount Desert, Bar Harbor and Northeast Harbor markets. Her in-depth knowledge of these beautiful real estate markets will be very valuable to our ongoing success,” Lynch concludes.

Linda was born and raised in the Philadelphia area and first came to Maine on a trip up the coast more than 35 years ago. She and her family fell in love with Mount Desert Island and began spending summers in Northeast Harbor that very year.

Her interest in real estate turned into a career in 1987 and Linda has been a presence in the Mount Desert Island luxury market ever since. She is known for her expertise with top tier luxury and waterfront properties on Mount Desert Island, but enjoys helping people buy or sell property at every price level. Her real estate experience includes 12 years as a licensed appraiser, giving her particular skills in pricing, marketing and negotiating the sale of properties in the unique market of coastal Maine, to benefit both buyer and seller clients. Many of Linda’s clients are referrals from former clients, which is the greatest compliment a Realtor can receive.

“Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty is continually embracing the latest technology, marketing tools and agent support, while maximizing the power of the Sotheby’s affiliation, which has led to their success as a market leader,” explains Linda Jonas. “I am excited to be joining Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty and to be able to offer these benefits to my clients, to provide them with the best possible real estate results and experience when buying or selling property in our unique and beautiful part of Maine,” she concludes.

Linda resides in Northeast Harbor and enjoys spending time with her three sons, their spouses and five granddaughters, as well as golf, cooking, needlepoint and travel.