Islander People

Audrey Eaton wins Affiliate Member of the Year award from the Acadia Council of REALTORS

Bar Harbor — Audrey Eaton, VP, Mortgage Loan Originator at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has been named as the 2020 Affiliate Member of the Year by the Acadia Council of REALTORS. The award recognizes an Affiliate member who has contributed to the advancement of his/her profession through contributions to the Local Board/Council; educational, business and professional accomplishments; civic and community involvement; and for overall contribution to the betterment of the community.

Eaton is an experienced mortgage loan originator and has more than 30 years of banking experience. She joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2003 and has taken on various roles of increasing leadership responsibility. She is a graduate of New England School of Banking and holds several diplomas and certificates from The Center for Financial Education.

Eileen Nelson-Bean wins MVP Award

ELLSWORTH — Eileen Nelson-Bean, general manager of Fastenal on Boggy Brook Road in Ellsworth was chosen from a select group of peers for the 2019 MVP Award for the state of Maine, in recognition of her leadership, top sales record, growth through customer service and industry accomplishments.

Nelson-Bean has been with the Fastenal Company for five years. Her sales and service district covers all of Downeast, Bar Harbor, Stonington, Bucksport, Deer Isle and Woodland Pulp/St. Croix Tissue-Baileyville.

Schoodic Institute announces new Director of Sales and Operations

WINTER HARBOR, MAINE – Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park is pleased to announce the promotion of Megan Moshier of Winter Harbor to Director of Sales and Operations.

Moshier oversees approximately 75 groups using the Schoodic Institute campus each year, including middle school, high school, college and university field trips, community organizations, researchers, bird tours and artist groups, in addition to public presentations and evening lectures. Moshier has been with Schoodic Institute since 2014, managing sales, events, food services and the Acadia National Park Welcome Center in Rockefeller Hall. Her new responsibilities include supervising housekeeping and maintenance departments of the 100-acre campus, a former U.S. Navy base, managed in partnership with the National Park Service.

Moshier grew up in Winter Harbor and has worked in sales and hospitality in Maine, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston and Honolulu.

“We are thrilled to have Megan leading the operations of our campus, lodging, dining, and meeting facilities,” said Schoodic Institute President and CEO Nick Fisichelli. “Megan brings an amazing skill set, past experiences, and ambition to her work at Schoodic.”

“I am excited to work with my professional team at Schoodic to exceed the expectations of our guests. I will continue to strive to bring a variety of groups and events to campus to share in all that Schoodic Institute has to offer,” said Moshier.

Schoodic Institute is open year-round and is available as a place to convene, retreat, educate, research, and celebrate within Acadia National Park. Visit schoodicinstitute.org/visit/ to learn more.

Caitlin Dunston Promoted to SVP, Corporate Counsel at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Bar Harbor, Maine– Caitlin Dunston has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Counsel at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Since joining the Bank in 2018, she has distinguished herself as an invaluable member of the organization, providing consultation to senior management on legal issues and legal support for all the Bank’s business lines. Caitlin is also responsible for company-wide contractual negotiations and review.

“In a relatively short timeframe Caitlin has become a very important part of our team, especially in successfully managing risk around legal matters ranging from real estate matters to M&A,” said Curtis C. Simard, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “She is well respected in our company and we are pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion.”

Caitlin holds a J.D. from Rutgers Law School and a Bachelors of Arts degree from Rutgers University. During her career, she has worked with the New Jersey Superior Court, and the City of Philadelphia as Deputy City Solicitor. She is licensed in Maine, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and is a member of the Maine State Bar Association.

Caitlin serves on the board of trustees for Camp Beech Cliff in Mount Desert, Maine. She and her husband Francis live in Ellsworth, Maine.