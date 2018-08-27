Bushell joins Preserve staff

MOUNT DESERT — The Land & Garden Preserve has named Taylor “Tate” Bushell to the newly created position of natural lands director. He will be responsible for the management, conservation, restoration, adaptation and research for more than 1,000 acres of the Preserve’s natural lands in Northeast Harbor and Seal Harbor. He also will develop new educational programs and manage trail volunteers.

Bushell has a master’s degree in ecosystem management from the University of Vermont. He has worked as an ecological consultant with The Nature Conservancy and most recently was director of land stewardship at the Westchester Land Trust in Bedford Hills, N.Y.

Strout joins MaineCF

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) has announced the appointment of Kassandra Strout as Grants Administrator. Strout will be the point person for agency and designated fund grants, assist with donor-advised and competitive grantmaking, and maintain the foundation’s scholarship database and applications.

A Bar Harbor resident, Strout holds a BA in English from Bates College. Prior to joining the MaineCF staff, she worked as a content specialist at Breaking Even Communications where she focused on web design and social media marketing. She was a legal assistant at Hale & Hamlin in Ellsworth and legal assistant intern at Pine Tree Legal Associates in Machias. Before that she was counselor and mentor for the Ed Greaves Education Program (EdGE) of the Maine Seacoast Mission in Cherryfield. Strout works in the Ellsworth office.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. Visit www.mainecf.org.

Send submissions and photographs for Islander People to [email protected].