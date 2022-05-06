Islander named best weekly  

BOSTON — For the fifth time in six years, the Mount Desert Islander took home the top prize at the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Competition for newspapers of its circulation size.

The first-place finish in the General Excellence category was awarded to the paper due to its “exceptional” looks and overall content. “Smart layout. Sharp color in excellent photos. High page one story count. Good mix of features with valuable community news with lots of ‘news you can use,’” wrote the judge for the category, adding that the paper is “top notch in all respects important to the readers of community weeklies.”

The newspaper edged out the Inquirer and Mirror of Nantucket, Mass., the Vermont Standard of Woodstock, Vt., and the Provincetown Independent of Provincetown, Mass., in the New England-wide competition.

The newspaper also received accolades for its digital presence, grabbing a third-place finish for best overall website.

In all, the Islander accepted five awards during the banquet on Saturday, including second place for Advertising Excellence and third place for an advertising campaign.

Former reporter Sarah Hinckley took third place in the health reporting category for a story she wrote about a local cold-water swimming effort that served as a fundraiser.