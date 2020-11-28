Islander named a distinguished newspaper in regional contest

BAR HARBOR— The Mount Desert Islander was named a Distinguished Newspaper among weekly papers of its size (circulation 5,000 to 9,000) during the New England Newspaper and Press Association (NENPA) conference held virtually Nov. 17-19.

The Vermont Standard of Woodstock, Vt., was Newspaper of the Year in that category, while The Provincetown Independent of Massachusetts was also recognized as a distinguished paper.

NENPA has 600 member publications in the six New England states. The annual Newspaper of the Year contest is judged by a group of newspaper readers rather than industry professionals.

“We are so pleased to be recognized with this distinction. Every single employee plays an integral part in our success and we’re thrilled to have their hard work recognized,” said Islander General Manager Kathy Cook.