Islander is best in New England, again

BOSTON — The Mount Desert Islander won first place for general excellence among weekly papers of its size (less than 6,000 circulation) during the New England Newspaper and Press Association (NENPA) conference on Saturday.

NENPA has 600 member publications in the six New England states. The paper has taken home that top honor eight times in the last 16 years.

“A complete newspaper with a broad range of interesting community stories. Lots of local bylines, strong editorial page and range of commentary and a flair for features and enterprise reporting,” the judges wrote when commenting on the general excellence win.

The newspaper earned seven awards in the competition. In addition to general excellence, three were first place awards, two were second place and one was third place.

Liz Graves took a first place award for a photo of Crystal DeGraca and her daughter Lilah; Becky Pritchard won first place in Arts & Entertainment Reporting for a story about Linda Rowell-Kelley’s parking meter cartoons; Sarah Hinckley had second place finishes for History Reporting and Personality Photo; and Steve Rappaport secured a third place win in the Transportation Reporting category.

The Islander also tied for first with its sister paper The Ellsworth American for Best Overall Mobile Product.

The Islander and American won a total of 25 NENPA awards for journalistic, photographic, digital and advertising excellence.