Islander honored

BAR HARBOR – The Mount Desert Islander was honored by the Maine Press Association Saturday for General Excellence in print newspapers and in advertising.

Alan Baker, owner and publisher of The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander, was inducted into the association’s Hall of Fame.

The Islander has “items of interest for regular readers and/or visitors from out of the area with good editorials and very clean writing,” according to the panel of judges, newspaper professionals from around the country.

The awards were presented Saturday night at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor, concluding a day of workshops for journalists, advertising staff and newsroom managers throughout the state.

The Ellsworth American, the Islander’s sister paper, received top honors for digital General Excellence in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest.

The Islander has been named Newspaper of the Year 11 times since 2006 – six times in the “Weekly 1” division, for papers with circulations under 4,000, and five times in “Weekly 2,” newspapers with circulations over 4,000.