Islander brings home awards

NEWRY — The Mount Desert Islander won 10 awards, including first-place awards for photography and advertising, in the Small Weekly Newspaper division at the annual meeting of the Maine Press Association here Oct. 20.

The paper earned first place for General Excellence in Advertising and third place for editorial General Excellence.

Managing Editor Liz Graves received top honors in the Scenic Photo category for her “Sunset on the year” photo taken New Year’s Eve from the Trenton bridge.

Reporter Mark Good received the first-place award in the Spot News Photo category for his photo of a car that had accidentally been driven into Bass Harbor.

The Islander advertising staff won first place for its Harbor House Flamingo Festival sponsorship page. “Great way to promote businesses in a small business district,” one of the judges wrote.

Graves won a third-place award in the People Photo category for “Frozen flood,” which showed someone skating on an ice-covered hiking path in Acadia National Park. “Great shot; shows emotion and action,” was one judge’s comment.

Reporter Dick Broom won a third-place award for writing in the Education category for his story about Islesford students rowing to and from school on Great Cranberry Island. “A unique story that is fun to read. Great piece,” a judge wrote. Broom also won third place in the Feature Photo category for the photo that accompanied the rowing-to-school story.

Second-place awards went to the Islander staff for its editorial pages, to editorial cartoonist Joe Marshall for his cartoons and to Barbara Tedesco in the Best Supplement Cover Category for her cover design for “Delish.”

Reporter Henriette Chacar won a third-place award in the Political Story category for a story about a Freedom of Access Act request for a town official’s phone records.

The 2018 Maine Press Association Awards were presented at the Sunday River Grand Summit Hotel and Conference Center.