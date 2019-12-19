Islander announces leadership transition

BAR HARBOR — Faith DeAmbrose, currently the managing editor of the Penobscot Bay Press group of newspapers in Blue Hill, Stonington and Castine, has been named managing editor of the Mount Desert Islander. She will leave Penobscot Bay Press at the end of the year and begin work at the Islander in January.

Current Managing Editor Liz Graves will stay at the weekly newspaper; she has chosen to return to her love of reporting and will cover the Bar Harbor beat. Reporter Becky Pritchard will move to special assignment writing.

“I am delighted to welcome Faith DeAmbrose as managing editor to the Mount Desert Islander,” said Kathy Cook, general manager of the Islander and its sister paper, the Ellsworth American. “Her enthusiasm, experience and commitment to local news will be an asset to the paper.”

Graves will step down as managing editor Dec. 31.

“Liz has great depth of knowledge of the community and has built a strong rapport with her readers over the years,” Cook said. “We are very fortunate to have such a talented team of reporters at the Islander.”

DeAmbrose, 43, has many years of experience in local journalism and currently serves on the board of directors of the Maine Press Association. She joined Penobscot Bay Press in 2003 as a reporter and became managing editor of the three papers in 2010.

A Massachusetts native, she holds a bachelor’s degree from Rhode Island College in English and media studies and a master’s degree from the University of Maine in mass communication and media education. She lives in Orland with her partner of 17 years, Sean, and enjoys hiking, reading and good conversation.