Island schools have long wait for repairs

BAR HARBOR — Before painting and repair work can be done at the four elementary schools on the outer islands – Islesford, Great Cranberry, Swan’s Island and Frenchboro – contractors have to be found to bid on the work.

And before they prepare their bids, they have to go to the schools to see exactly what the jobs entail.

And that’s the problem, according to Eric Hann, operations manager for the Mount Desert Island Regional School System.

“All the schools need exterior painting, and I called three people about doing it,” he said. “One didn’t call me back; one declined; the third said he was interested, but getting him out there to check all four schools and then give us a price – that takes a lot of time.”

Hann said some of the schools need some roof repairs and the playgrounds need work. Some of them have gravel surfaces that should be replaced.

“The basketball court at Islesford needs to be repaved, but you can’t repave it until you do some drainage work,” he said. “Islesford also needs a lot of work to their building. From what I’m hearing, they’ve been trying to get some things fixed for 12, maybe 15 years.”

The school system board created Hann’s position last year on the recommendation of recently retired Superintendent Marc Gousse.

“One of the biggest things Marc wanted to do was help these island schools get up to par,” Hann said. “That’s one of the reasons I’m here, to help them get things done. We’ve got to start fixing up those schools.”