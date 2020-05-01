Island Police: With fewer people, animals roam the streets

Bar Harbor

A woodchuck was reported moving slowly on the side of the road April 22; the person who reported it was concerned it may have been hit by a vehicle. An officer checked it and did not see any injuries.

An officer removed a small beaver from the road on Route 3 by the Wonder View Inn the evening of April 22.

A loose dog was reported near the intersection of Gilbert Farm Road and Route 102 April 21, but officers were not able to find it.

An officer served a cease harassment order to a resident April 20 at the request of the state police.

A possible domestic dispute was reported after 11 p.m. April 20; officers spoke with the people involved and they agreed to separate for the remainder of the evening.

Cats at a downtown residence were reported unattended April 21 while their owner was in the hospital. The animal control officer worked with a friend of the owner to be sure the cats were cared for.

Residents reported hearing yelling from Route 3 near King’s Creek the evening of April 23, and a car speeding off, headed off-island, following an apparent argument.

A man was found singing loudly in the Village Green around 3 a.m. Saturday; he agreed to keep his voice down after an officer spoke with him.

No one was injured in a car-motorcycle accident at the triangle portion of Route 102 near the head of the island Saturday. A Chevy Cruz driven by Albert Dutil, 77, of Winslow reportedly made an abrupt left turn from the far right lane, striking a Honda motorcycle driven by Kyle Clark, 25, of Southwest Harbor, in the next lane. There was some damage to the driver’s side of the Chevy, police said.

A resident burning brush with a permit midday Saturday in Town Hill called the fire department for help when the fire spread to another pile. The fire was not serious and was quickly extinguished, Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said, “but he did the right thing by calling us.”

A plumber reported Saturday evening that a town water pipe on Bloomfield Road was broken. Police passed on the information to the Water Division.

A group of young people skateboarding at a local motel was warned for trespassing Saturday evening.

A Ford F150 driven by Jason Achorn, 40, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck a deer in the road on Eagle Lake Road early Sunday morning. There was some damage to the front passenger side of the truck.

A loud party was reported on Dolliver Court Sunday evening. Police warned the host to turn down the music.

Mount Desert

A resident reported that her dog had slipped its leash and was chasing a deer in Northeast Harbor the morning of April 20. She retrieved the dog.

A boat owner notified police April 20 that a boat at the Northeast Harbor marina had come untied overnight.

A Northeast Harbor man was arrested for OUI after the Dodge pickup he was driving reportedly went off the road into a ditch the evening of April 21 on Route 102 near the Southwest Harbor town line. Gordon Falt, 27, had injuries to his hands and face and was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital, according to reports. The truck was towed.

A black Labrador dog was reported running loose on Route 102 near Eagle Lake the evening of April 23. An officer checked the area and did not find the dog.

Bags of trash were reportedly left out in Northeast Harbor to be picked up on the wrong day last week, and some of the trash was found scattered on Main Street. The trash was cleaned up.

An officer woke a man sleeping in his vehicle at the Northeast Harbor marina just before 2 a.m. Friday and warned him for a town ordinance violation. He owns a boat in the harbor, he told police, and had arrived four days before from out of state. He was also warned for violation of the state order to quarantine for 14 days.

A brush fire reported Friday afternoon in Otter Creek was caused by kids playing with sparklers, police said. A homeowner extinguished the fire.

Southwest Harbor

Police received a report on April 21 around 9 a.m. of a nonessential worker visiting a housing unit. An officer explained the Governor’s executive order and a directive from the housing unit.

An officer received a report on April 21 around 11 a.m. that someone had been in a closed summer residence. After investigating, the officer learned the family had been at the seasonal home recently.

A bicycle seen beside the road near Somesville was reported to the Bar Harbor Police Department on April 22 around 7 a.m. A Bar Harbor officer called Southwest Harbor Police Department, whose chief located the bicycle on his way to the station, but it was actually in Mount Desert. That police department was then notified about the bicycle, which was located near Parker Farm Road.

A license plate found on the side of Herrick Road was brought to the police station around 2:30 p.m. on April 22. The owner came and picked up the plate.

A license plate found on Village Green Way registered to a trailer was dropped off at the police station around 2:45 p.m. on April 22. It belonged to a Brewer man who was in town working and said he would pick up the plate.

A report of a residential alarm off Freeman Ridge made on April 22 around 9 p.m. turned out to be a false alarm.

A man told an officer he was being harassed by a family member in another town on April 23 around 1 p.m. The officer recommended the man obtain a harassment order from court and contact the police department where the family member lives.

Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault made around 11 p.m. on April 24.

Police have a suspect in a case being investigated involving a mailbox on Seawall Road run over by a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. on April 27.

Tremont

A man called the Sheriff’s Office on April 25 around 2 p.m. to file a civil complaint about a property line dispute. He asked that the information be documented.

Trenton

A vehicle making an unsafe pass on Route 3 caused two others to collide around 8 a.m. on April 22, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. A plow mount on the 2005 Ford truck driven by Todd Johnston, 46, of Hancock hit the rear bumper of a 2015 Buick Encore driven by Gene Ciarrocchi, 39, of Ellsworth. Johnston reported he was watching another vehicle pass and did not notice the Encore slowing down in front of his Ford. There was minor damage to the rear bumper of the Encore from the plow mount but no visible damage to the Ford truck. No injuries were reported.

A deputy is investigating a report made around 5 p.m. on April 22 by a business owner about a residential building on the business owner’s property being broken into several days earlier. It appears nothing was taken.

Around 8:30 p.m. on April 22, a business owner reported strange happenings near her business. The area was patrolled but nothing was found, and information was recorded.

An Ellsworth woman called the Sheriff’s Office on April 27 around 10 p.m. requesting a well-being check on her father. Two deputies went to his home and found him to be fine.

Swan’s Island

Deputies were notified of an ongoing domestic dispute around 9:30 a.m. on April 24. When they arrived at the home, the officers learned no assaults had occurred and no crimes committed. Those involved in the dispute were separated and given disorderly conduct warnings. Deputies were assisted by two Maine Marine Patrol officers.