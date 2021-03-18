Island Police: Wind is the culprit in burglary and vandalism calls 

Southwest Harbor

A possible burglary was reported around 4:30 p.m. on March 9. After investigating, an officer found the wind had caused a door of the home to blow open and slam against a deck railing, which caused damage to both the door and railing.

Police were unable to find a resident the Kennebunk Police Department asked for help locating on March 10 around 10 a.m.

A prowler was reported in a summer residence on March 11 around 9 a.m. When an officer responded, the person turned out to be a new cleaning person.

Police are investigating a report of a neighbor dispute made around 8:45 p.m. on March 11.

An officer responded with the fire department for a smoke alarm on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. According to the report, it was a cooking error, not a fire.

Police reported receiving a third call on Monday around 11 a.m. regarding a person walking on someone’s property while going home. An officer spoke with the walker and asked them to stay on the roadway and avoid walking on someone’s property. According to the report, the walker stated they understood the request.

After responding to a burglar alarm at a home around 11 a.m. on Monday, an officer found the caretaker had accidentally set it off.

Bar Harbor

A bracelet that has a name and date engraved on it was found on March 5 behind the post office on Federal Street. The owner is asked to contact Officer Mitchell at the Bar Harbor police station.

At 10:21 a.m. on March 10, a postal service van was parked on Cottage Street when an unknown vehicle struck the driver’s side mirror, which caused it to break.

A caller who lives on Ledgelawn Avenue called the police department on March 10 at 10:51 a.m. concerned for the safety of people who were working on a neighboring church’s roof. An officer went to check on the workers, who were finishing up when the officer arrived.

A woman called the police department at 12:15 p.m. on March 10 to report that her dog had run away. She called back a short time later to say the dog came back.

On March 11 at 4:53 p.m., Wesley Hamor, 39, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a warrant and transported to Hancock County Jail.

Someone brought in a jacket they had found to the police station at 2:51 p.m. on March 11.

Close to 5 p.m. on March 11, the police department took a complaint of a vehicle making bad passes in Trenton. It was last seen turning left on Route 3 after coming onto the island, but the officer who drove to the head of the island did not locate the vehicle.

At 5:12 p.m. on March 11, a 2007 Ford Mustang operated by Gene Ciarrocchi, 40, of Ellsworth, was backing from a parking space in the Hannaford parking lot when it struck a 2014 Volvo XC7 operated by Suzanne Sylvia, 77, of Bar Harbor, that was in the lot near the bottle drop area. There was minor damage to both vehicles but no injuries.

After conducting a field interview of a woman who was hitchhiking on State Highway 3 at 7:19 p.m. on March 11, an officer arrested Amanda O’Rourke, 39, of Ellsworth, for violation of conditional release and refusal to submit to arrest or detention. O’Rourke was transported to Hancock County Jail.

A bit after midnight on Friday, an officer assisted a woman in Bar Harbor who was having trouble dealing with stress.

At 4:03 a.m. on Friday, an officer checked on a suspicious vehicle that went to multiple closed businesses in Hulls Cove. The officer advised the driver not to remain on private property of seasonal businesses.

On Friday at 11:36 a.m., the Hancock Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle heading towards the island at a high rate of speed. There was no description of the bike, and the officer who drove from downtown Bar Harbor to the head of the island did not see it.

Following a traffic stop on Friday at 5:13 p.m., Scott Swann, 60, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence.

On Friday at 11:10 p.m., Lela M. Newbury, 29, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear and transported to the Hancock County Jail.

At 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, someone called in a report of gunshots near Old Norway Drive.

Drugs were turned in to the police department in two separate instances on Saturday at 4:16 p.m. and at 5:59 p.m.

After a motor vehicle complaint was made to the police department on Saturday at 10:36 p.m., Patrick Powers, 29, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

On Sunday at 1:29 p.m., a report was made to the police department of an open door at local motel that was closed for the season. The officer located the open door on a room where construction work was being done. The door was locked but had been left open. The officer secured the door before leaving.

At 5:53 a.m. on Monday, Percy Clifford, 68, of Ellsworth, operating a 2018 Volvo SUV, was negotiating a curve on Stony Brook Way and slid off the icy road into a mailbox. There was minor damage to the vehicle, but the mailbox post was split in half. Clifford was uninjured.

On Monday at 7:18 a.m., dispatched received a report of a vehicle in the roadway along State Highway 3 in Hulls Cove. An officer went to check the scene and found the driver had lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions and had damaged a tire. The vehicle was towed and someone came to pick up the driver.

At 11:03 a.m. on Monday, possible vandalism was reported to the police department. After an investigation, it was determined the wind had caused the damage.

Tremont

On March 4 around 8 p.m., a deputy reported seeing a large amount of sparks and flames coming from the chimney of a residence. While the fire department responded, the homeowners were notified and evacuated from the building.

A possible burglary was reported on Friday around 12:30 p.m. Information was documented at the request of the person reporting the incident.

A deputy reported speaking with a man on Saturday around 6 p.m. who heard someone attempting to break into his vehicle while it was parked in the driveway. According to the report, the vehicle was locked and the person attempting the break-in left after setting off the alarm.

Trenton

An unresponsive woman was reported on March 8 around noon. When an officer arrived, the woman was deceased. Although the report stated there was nothing suspicious about the death, it also noted it is being investigated.

A driver was stopped and given a warning after a call was made to the sheriff’s office regarding their driving on Route 3 around 4 p.m. on March 10.

When a call was made regarding a vehicle traveling on Route 3 around 3:45 p.m. on March 11, deputies were unable to respond but contacted the driver to make them aware of the report.

Littering on Route 3 was reported on Monday around 1 p.m. A deputy contacted the disposal truck company allegedly responsible and had the trash removed.

Mount Desert

On March 10 at 9:42 a.m., the police department fielded a complaint about a commercial vehicle operating in an unsafe manner. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle, but the commercial company that owns it was contacted and said they would follow up on the matter.

On March 11 at 1:52 a.m., an officer located a suspicious person in Mount Desert who was also littering into the roadway. The litterbug was warned and told to move along.

At 9:03 a.m. on March 11, an officer responded to a blasting complaint.

Following a traffic stop on March 11 at 9:46 p.m., Parker Madeira, 21, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. According to the police report, Madeira was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

At 5:06 p.m. on Friday, an officer swept some roofing nails out of the intersection at the traffic light in Somesville.

On Friday at 6:33 p.m., the Farmington Police Department called the Mount Desert Island department to request a residence check on Summit Road in Northeast Harbor, seeking a vehicle involved in a Silver Alert. The vehicle was not at the residence, and the Farmington PD called back to say that the individual was found in Brunswick.

At 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, a 2014 Hyundai Tucson operated by Tyler J. Harkins, 28, of Tremont, was traveling westward on Indian Point Road near the Gray Farm Road when a deer ran in front of the car. Harkins couldn’t avoid the hit, which killed the deer and damaged the front passenger-side bumper, headlight and quarter panel of the Hyundai. Harkins was uninjured, and the deer was awarded to a Tremont resident.