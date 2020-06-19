Island Police: Vehicle bust up causes a dustup

Trenton

A minor vehicle collision at the Trenton Marketplace IGA, reported Friday around 5:30 p.m., is under investigation. There was minor damage to the vehicles involved, but one vehicle owner said the other driver became confrontational and left when he was asked to exchange insurance information.

On Saturday around 9 a.m., a man reported some items had been stolen from his lawn.

A woman reported being harassed on Monday around 6:30 p.m. A deputy spoke with her about her options.

Southwest Harbor

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office asked the police department on June 9 around 10 p.m. to do a well–being check on a man and serve him a harassment notice.

An officer assisted the sheriff’s office with a possible domestic disturbance in Tremont around 8 a.m. on June 10. The Southwest Harbor officer arrived at the residence first and separated the man and woman until a deputy arrived, according to the report.

A stray dog was found and reported by a woman in the area of Fernald Point Road and the Valley Cove Trail parking area on June 10 around 11:30 a.m. According to police, a few minutes later she reported she was able to contact the dog’s owner who picked up the dog.

A resident of Bar Harbor reported hitting a deer on Seawall Road around 3 p.m. on June 10. When an officer arrived, he found there was no damage to the vehicle, but the deer needed to be shot. It was given to a local person after it was tagged.

A protection order that had been issued by the Ellsworth District Court was served to a man around 5:15 p.m. on June 10.

Skateboarders in the road near Manset Corner were reported around 4 p.m. on June 10. When an officer arrived, there were no skateboarders in the area.

An officer was not able to find a vehicle reported for making bad passes and speeding while heading into town on June 10 around 6:30 p.m.

An officer waited with a man having heart issues on June 11 around 10 a.m. until the ambulance could arrive to help.

While a woman was driving on Main Street around 11 a.m. on June 11, the passenger-side window of the truck she was driving broke. There was no indication of how it happened, according to police.

On June 11, a woman in the area of Fernald Point Road called to report illegal dumping on her property around 3 p.m.

Tools lost on Route 102 in Mount Desert were reported on June 11 around 3:30 p.m. The Mount Desert Police Department was informed.

A stolen chainsaw was reported by a man on Friday just after noon. He told police it was returned later in the day after he had made some inquiries and he wanted the incident documented.

During a property check, an officer found a door of one property open and unlocked on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. After checking the property, no issues were found, and the door was closed and locked.

Police received a report of a man yelling and sounding very aggressive in the area of Clark Point Road and Cedar Lane on Sunday just after 9 a.m. When an officer responded to the area, he found two young men “fooling around,” according to the report.

An officer warned a woman for distracted driving after receiving a report of an erratic driver around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Acadia Towing pulled out a truck that got stuck trying to drive up Robinson Lane, near Norwood Cove, on Monday around noon. It had become stuck because of the incline in the road but was not damaged, according to the report.

Tremont

A representative of MDI Housing Authority asked the sheriff’s office to serve a no–trespassing notice to a man on June 3 around 2:30 p.m.

A possible squatter was reported by the property owner around 4 p.m. on Monday. The property owner requested the sheriff’s department serve the person possibly staying in their home with a no–trespassing notice once they were found.

Bar Harbor

Joel Reynolds, 21, of Bangor, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on Route 3 the morning of June 10 when he reportedly lost control of the bike and it went into a skid. Reynolds had minor scrapes on his arm and leg, and the motorcycle was still operable, according to reports.

The driver involved in a car-deer accident on Otter Cliffs Road the afternoon of June 10 left the scene, according to reports, but another motorist who witnessed the crash contacted police and took the deer to use the meat.

A 26-year-old woman was walking in a crosswalk at Kennebec Street and Mount Desert Street the afternoon of June 10 when a vehicle advanced into the intersection to make a turn and reportedly struck her. The woman had held an arm out toward the Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Tyler Wood, 30, of Bar Harbor, and reported wrist and back injuries. She was evaluated by an ambulance crew, taken to the hospital and released.

A washed-out culvert on Eagle Lake Road was reported June 11; police notified the Maine Department of Transportation.

Several people who had been at a party in a Main Street apartment the night of June 12 woke up and began arguing, apparently still intoxicated, according to police. The argument spilled out into the parking area around 6 a.m. June 13, prompting calls to police about the disturbance. The people involved were separated.

A tractor trailer driven by Trevor Shultz, of Plymouth, reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on Route 102 midday Friday. The deer was killed in the crash, police said; no injuries to the driver or damage to the truck were reported.

A GMC 1500 truck driven by Robert Currier, 51, of Bar Harbor, reportedly struck a deer on Route 3 Saturday morning. There was some damage to the front bumper and driver’s side door panel of the truck; the deer ran off.

A dead deer was reported in the road on Peabody Drive Saturday afternoon.

Following a traffic stop in Somesville Saturday afternoon, Kara McGinley, 40, of Bangor, was summonsed on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

Police responded to a possible domestic altercation after midnight Sunday. They determined the dispute was verbal; the parties were separated for the remainder of the night.

A loose dog on Gilbert Farm Road Sunday afternoon was reunited with its owner.

Officers assisted with safety and security of a scheduled demonstration in downtown Bar Harbor Sunday afternoon.

A small dog chasing chickens was reported on the Crooked Road Sunday afternoon.

Police received several more reports this week of identity theft in the state unemployment system, with residents and employers receiving word that fraudulent unemployment claims had been made using local employees’ information.

Several calls were also received with questions about, and suspected violations of, the Governor’s quarantine order.

Mount Desert

A Ford F350 driven by Heath Higgins, 47, of Southwest Harbor, reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on Peabody Drive the afternoon of June 9. There was some damage to the truck’s front bumper.

An Eagle Lake Road resident returned after several months away to find trees damaged and debris from a vehicle on his property and reported the damage June 9. The police had no record of anyone having been on the property or motor vehicle accidents in the area.

Police assisted with traffic control June 10 as a modular home was moved on Sound Drive.

A Nissan driven by Jimi Kennedy, 41, of Brooklyn, N.Y., reportedly struck a deer that suddenly entered the roadway on Route 102 the evening of June 11. The deer was killed in the accident and the vehicle had heavy front-end damage, but Kennedy was not injured, according to reports.

Someone visiting a friend’s house in Somesville reportedly went to greet the friend’s dog and was bitten June 11; the bite required several stitches.

While on a routine patrol Saturday night, an officer noticed a woman having a mental health crisis, according to reports, and worried she was suicidal. She was taken into protective custody to be treated at Mount Desert Island Hospital.

An injured deer was reported in the roadway on Route 102 in the early morning hours Sunday. An officer found it, discovered it had very severe injuries and shot it to put it out of its misery.

A resident reported hearing gunshots near the causeway off Northern Neck Road Sunday evening; police were unable to locate the source of the noise.