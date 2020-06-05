Island Police: Upon reflection, mirror damage deemed minor 

Southwest Harbor

Mirrors collided on Main Street around 3:30 p.m. on May 26, according to police. A 2013 Ford truck, owned by Time Warner and last driven by Daniel Griggs, 43, of Blue Hill, was parked on Main Street when the driver’s side mirror was struck by the passenger side mirror of a 2011 Ford 350 driven by Timothy Torrell, 48, of Bernard. Griggs had placed traffic cones on each end of the Time Warner truck, according to the report. Both mirrors were damaged, but Torrell told police his mirror was damaged from a previous accident. No one was injured and the vehicles could be driven from the accident.

A baggie found with a brown-tinted, powdery substance inside was reported by someone at a convenience store on May 27 around 8:20 a.m. It was picked up by an officer and is under investigation.

A woman who once lived in town called police on May 27 around 10:30 a.m., to report receiving unwanted messages from a local man. Police warned the man to stop sending messages.

On May 27, syringes found on the side of the road in the area of Seal Cove Road were reported by a woman who found them near her home around 2 p.m. An officer retrieved them and disposed of them.

Loud music was reported at 12:30 a.m. on May 28. When an officer contacted the man who was playing the music, he agreed to turn it down.

A lost wallet that was turned into the police station around noon on May 28 was returned to its owner.

Police received a call about a landlord and tenant dispute on May 28 around noon. It was reported to be a civil issue by the police.

Police controlled traffic around 12:15 p.m. on May 28 after a tractor trailer got stuck at the intersection of Seawall Road and Mansell Lane and needed to be pulled out.

Drug paraphernalia was confiscated from a 16-year-old girl around 11 p.m. on May 28 after an officer stopped the vehicle she was driving for speed. Parents of the teenager were contacted.

Tremont

A woman and her child escaped injury after going off Tremont Road around 5 p.m. on Friday. Shannon Stanley, 34, was unable to turn in time on a corner of her drive from Bernard to Bass Harbor, according to the sheriff’s report. Her vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic before going off the road and hitting a pole. Damage to the vehicle was significant.

Hancock County Sheriff Office is investigating a call about a possible theft made on May 16 around 4 p.m.

A deputy met with someone who called about a wallet found on Lighthouse Road on May 23 around 7 p.m. After looking through the wallet, the deputy identified and contacted the man it belonged to and returned it to him.

On May 24 around 11 p.m., while conducting property checks, a deputy found a man sitting in his vehicle in the Bass Harbor Light parking lot. He was from out of state and told the deputy he had come up to relax and sort out some personal issues he was having. Before he was asked to leave, the deputy offered to help but the man said he was all set.

Trenton

Deputies attempted to help the Ellsworth Police Department with finding a person who fled from a crash scene on Friday around 5:30 p.m. They were unable to find the person at the residence they checked.

Hancock County deputies and K9 Finn assisted the Bar Harbor Police Department in locating a vehicle the latter department tried to pull over just after midnight on May 24 that took off at a high rate of speed and crashed on Thompson Island. K9 Finn and a deputy worked to track the man who had been driving and fled on foot into the woods. They were able to track the man’s scent up to a point where they believed he had been picked up by another vehicle. Later that same morning, Isaiah Lawley, 20, of Bar Harbor, was found and arrested by officers from the Ellsworth Police Department.

A resident reported suspicious drug activity on June 1 around 9:30 p.m. and wanted it documented.

Bar Harbor

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, May 25, police spoke with people sleeping in their cars at the town pier and at the ball fields to inform them of the town ordinance prohibiting car camping on town property.

Gunshots were reported the afternoon of May 25 in Town Hill. Police determined that a resident was doing legal target practice.

Police relayed a report of a dead deer near the road on Route 102 to the Maine Department of Transportation so a crew could pick up the carcass and dispose of it.

An argument in a vehicle in Somesville the evening of May 26 resulted in the driver letting her boyfriend out on the side of the road, according to reports. Police caught up with the boyfriend walking on the side of the road, determined that the argument had been verbal in nature and that he was able to have someone else pick him up and give him a ride home.

A Toyota SUV driven by Megan Bennoch, 34, of Bar Harbor, reportedly struck a deer that jumped into the roadway on Knox Road in front of the vehicle the morning of May 27. There was some damage to the front driver’s side of the car.

A Bridge Street resident reported on May 28 that a drone had appeared in his yard and he didn’t know who it belonged to. It could have been stuck in a tree and blown down by the wind, police suggested.

No one was injured but a GMC Yukon was towed Friday morning after an accident on Norway Drive. Eleanor Dwyer, 16, of Bar Harbor, had been driving north, according to reports, when the vehicle went into some dirt, then across the roadway and into trees.

Police set up a speed trailer on West Street after receiving complaints about speeding there.

A piece of asphalt, either kicked up by or falling off of a truck, reportedly struck another vehicle on Main Street near The Jackson Laboratory Friday afternoon.

Early Saturday morning, wind caused a large tree branch at a Main Street business to break off and fall, damaging a deck, awning and railing and blocking the sidewalk and part of the road. Town highway staff moved the tree to clear the sidewalk and road.

A Subaru driven by Nathan Dubrow, 21, of Ipswich, Mass., reportedly struck a deer on Eagle Lake Road near the high school Sunday morning. Dubrow had swerved to try to avoid the deer, police said. After the first impact, the deer ricocheted into another Subaru going the opposite direction, driven by Vicki Bence, 63, of Bar Harbor. No injuries and only minor damage to the vehicles were reported. The deer was killed.

Robert Wark, 21, of Southwest Harbor, was summonsed Sunday afternoon on charges of operating after suspension and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

A man was warned for assault Sunday afternoon after a reported road rage incident. Police spoke with both people involved, and no one wanted to press charges, according to reports.

Police received many more reports of identity theft connected to the state unemployment system this week, and answered many questions from residents about business operations under the Governor’s executive orders.

Mount Desert

A driver was the subject of two separate calls to police for illegal parking in Northeast Harbor this week, once for blocking a fire hydrant and once for leaving the same truck in the same on-street spot overnight and all day.

On May 27, town staff retrieved “No Parking” signs that had been accidentally left in a resident’s driveway.

Gunshots were reported in the area of Oak Hill Road the morning of May 26. The resident was shooting legally, police said, but was advised of the complaint.

Police and firefighters assisted a parent with freeing a 3-year-old child who had accidentally become locked in a vehicle May 28 in Seal Harbor.

A dog got loose at a Hall Quarry residence Friday before 4 a.m. when the wind reportedly blew a door open.

Two men were summonsed on disorderly conduct charges after a fight broke out at a gathering in a Somesville residence Saturday night. Six people were in the house when officers arrived, according to reports, and Andrew Gutierrez, 34, of Morrisville, Vt., and Clavin De Bruyn, 29, of Bar Harbor, were fighting. They were separated and Gutierrez was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. De Bruyn was charged with disorderly conduct.