Island police: Transport troubles tie-up roadway—twice

Southwest Harbor

Police received two calls regarding a modular home in two days, believed to be the same home transported on two different trailers through town. Around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 the first call came to police reporting a truck with a trailer on Main Street in the area of 3 Rod Road unable to get through because of construction. According to the caller, the driver was attempting to turn the truck around. By the time police arrived, the truck was gone.

Just after noon the next day, police received a call about a modular home on a trailer stuck on Seawall Road. For the next four hours, while adjustments were made to the driveway into which the modular home was to be moved, the road was closed to traffic. Members of the town’s fire department assisted with the road closure.

A woman came to the police station around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 to ask what options she had regarding an unwanted houseguest. After hearing what some of her options were, the woman decided not to take any action.

Two vehicles were towed after a collision at the Mount Desert/Southwest Harbor town line on Route 102 around 9 a.m. on Feb. 19. According to police, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven by Serafina Krag, 57, of Southwest Harbor slid into the lane of an oncoming 2003 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Deborah Stockbridge, 61, of Swan’s Island. Krag lost control of the Tacoma because of icy road conditions. Both women were treated for minor injuries at the scene of the accident by ambulance personnel.

After a vehicle was stopped on Seawall Road around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 20 because of a missing plate light, Rina Pesner, 24, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed for allegedly operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Police stopped a vehicle that was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 20 for making a dangerous pass in Mount Desert. The driver was given a warning after a Southwest Harbor police officer located the vehicle in town.

A dog at large was reported to police around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. An officer brought the dog to the Small Animal Clinic in Ellsworth where its owner picked it up.

Just before 8 a.m. on Monday, police received a report of a burglar alarm at a Main Street bank. When an officer arrived, it was found to be a false alarm.

After a woman found a Maine trailer license plate on the side of the road on Monday around 2 p.m., and brought it to the police station.

Tremont

When a sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, he learned it was a verbal argument. Both people involved were warned for disorderly conduct and advised to separate for the rest of the day.

After receiving a report of someone at a residence who was not supposed to be there around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 19, deputies found and arrested Toby Casey, 39, of Southwest Harbor on charges of violating conditions of release.

A disorderly woman was reported around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday at a Woodland Drive residence. When deputies arrived, they arrested Erica Wallace, 46, on charges of criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest and criminal mischief. The Southwest Harbor Police Department assisted with the incident.

Trenton

A woman called the Sheriff’s Office around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 to report an unfamiliar vehicle in her driveway that took off after she pulled into it.

Stephen Gilbert, 17, was treated for minor injuries after the 2008 Volvo he was driving drifted off Route 3, hitting a utility pole and a tree around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Bar Harbor

Police received a report of an intoxicated woman leaving Southwest Harbor Sunday evening and found a vehicle matching the description on Crooked Road. Following a traffic stop, Megan Hopkins, 38, of Bar Harbor was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of her release. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A low-hanging power line was reported near Sonogee the morning of Feb. 17.

Michael McCadden, 71, of Bar Harbor was summonsed Feb. 18, on Crooked Road on a charge of driving with an expired license.

Following a traffic stop on Cottage Street for expired registration, Vincent Abbott, 46, of Otter Creek was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension and warned for other traffic violations.

An officer removed a tree limb that was in the roadway on Knox Road Feb. 19.

A loose dog was reported in the area of Hamilton Pond the morning of Feb. 19. It had returned home before police arrived.

Police directed traffic around fire department vehicles as firefighters responded to a Main St. building with water in the basement from a burst water pipe.

Three dogs were brought into the police station Feb. 20 by residents who had seen them running loose. The owner was contracted and retrieved the four-legged runaways.

Joseph Schaefer, 28, of Bar Harbor was arrested Saturday at his residence on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

A fender-bender was reported in the Circle K parking lot Saturday morning. Alissa Richards, 34, of Bar Harbor, was backing out of a parking space in a Subaru Forester and reportedly backed into a parked Toyota Camry belonging to Benjamin Moran, 29, of Spotsylvania, Va.

Police passed along to Emera a report of a streetlight out on Harbor Lane Saturday.

Mount Desert

Erik Dougan, 41, of Ellsworth, was driving a Ford F150 truck on Peabody Drive Feb. 20 when a seagull flew up and struck the passenger side mirror, according to reports. No significant damage was reported.

An officer found an empty red handbag on the side of Sea Street in Northeast Harbor Saturday evening.

Police responded to an unattended death at an Otter Creek residence Sunday morning.

Acadia National Park

On Jan. 24, Pierrepont Fisher, of Mount Desert, was cited for having an expired registration while in the park.

Rangers cited Mariana Miles, of Bangor, on Jan. 25 for having an expired registration while visiting the park.

Joseph Stivers, of Bar Harbor, was issued a parking violation on Jan. 26.

On Feb. 4, Rangers were called to assist the Coast Guard and the Department of Environmental Protection for a reported oil sheen on the water near Bass Harbor Lighthouse. It was reported as being approximately 200 feet by 6 feet in size and no apparent cause has been determined.

Rangers issued Mary Davis, of Belfast, a citation on Feb. 8 for having an expired registration while in the park.

On Feb. 8, Rangers removed a canoe and trap from Aunt Betty’s Pond.

A canoe was located and removed from Witch Hole Pond on Feb. 9

During a ski patrol around Eagle Lake on Feb. 15, several unlabeled bait traps were located. The information about the illegal traps was passed on to the Maine Warden Service.

On Feb. 16 a 50-year old man from Connecticut suffered a compound fracture of his lower leg while hiking off-trail near Great Head Point. Rangers, along with MDI Search and Rescue personnel and a Bar Harbor ambulance, evacuated the patient to the Great Head Trail parking lot, where he was then transported to MDI Hospital