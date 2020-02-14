Island Police: Thursday storm causes accidents across the area

Trenton

Two vehicles were towed and one person taken to the hospital after an accident on Route 3 on Feb. 6 around 1 p.m. Jordan Crosby, 28, of Hancock was driving a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander when traffic slowed because of a vehicle turning into a business. When Crosby started to slow the Outlander began to skid, according to the report. To avoid hitting the back of the turning vehicle, Crosby swerved into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by Craig McIntire, 73, of Tremont. McIntire’s wife, Marilyn McIntire, 70, was in the passenger seat and taken to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Crosby declined medical attention for a cut on his inner lip.

A deputy reported assisting the Bar Harbor police with a motor vehicle complaint on Feb. 5 around 2:40 p.m. The complaint was about a driver following another vehicle too closely while the woman driving the front vehicle had a mobile device in her hand. When the deputy stopped the front vehicle, the woman was given a warning.

On Feb. 4 around 3:20 p.m. a resident called to ask questions about noise ordinances for businesses operating in Trenton.

Tremont

A deputy reported escorting a private trucking company that was moving a house around 9 a.m. on Feb. 4.

A vehicle that was reported off the Cape Road around 8 p.m. on Monday was towed from the ditch. There was no damage to the vehicle, according to the deputy.

Southwest Harbor

Police received a report of attempted burglary at a Forest Avenue residence around 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 4. Part of a door frame to the residence was damaged, according to police.

A woman called police on Feb. 4 around 1 p.m. to report that she was stuck in the car wash on Route 102. When police arrived, the woman had left the car wash.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 a business owner came to the police station to report a problem with a former customer. Police documented the incident.

After a neighbor made an off-handed comment around 4 p.m. on Feb. 6, the recipient reported it to police as possible harassment.

A resident of Ridge Apartments heard a loud noise around 12:45 a.m. on Monday and called police. An officer responded but could not locate the cause of the noise.

When officer responded to a report of a tractor trailer in the road and a vehicle in a no loading zone on Clark Point Road around 10 a.m. on Monday, both vehicles were gone.

Bar Harbor

An officer spoke with a person passed out in a vehicle at the town pier the morning of Feb. 4 and warned them not to drive.

A fender-bender was reported in the parking lot of the Circle K store Feb. 4. A Dodge pickup truck driven by Kevin Foster, 57, of Skowhegan was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck a Honda SUV driven by Daniel Beamis, 68, of Southwest Harbor. Foster did not see Beamis’ vehicle, police said.

An officer stopped to check on a vehicle parked at the Hull’s Cove entrance to Acadia National Park around 8 p.m. Feb. 4. The driver told the officer he was stargazing.

Police received a report of the traffic light at the corner of Eden Street and Mount Desert Street not functioning properly Feb. 5.

A GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Kacie Whitmore, 20, of Ellsworth reportedly struck a deer in the road on Route 3 in the early morning hours Friday. There was no damage to the vehicle and the deer ran off, police said.

Downed communications and power lines affected traffic during the storm Friday afternoon on Route 3, Norway Drive, Crooked Road, Duck Brook Road and Sand Point Road.

Ralph Walls, 57, of Otter Creek was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license Friday night on Route 3 near the tarn. He was also warned for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was bailed from the police station.

A loose dog reported on Crooked Road Saturday evening returned home.

Mount Desert

Two officers responded to the elementary school the afternoon of Feb. 3 during a basketball game following a report of potentially inappropriate fan behavior.

An officer contacted the owner of a trailer parked in the fire department’s lot across from the Seal Harbor fire station Feb. 5 to ask for it to be moved.

A Subaru driven by Zoe Toribio, 18, of North Beach, Md. went off the road in slippery conditions on Eagle Lake Road the afternoon of Feb. 6. Toribio reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which went into a ditch. No injuries and minor damage were reported.

Also on Feb. 6, a Mazda driven by Ian Davis, 22, of Southwest Harbor went off the road on Route 102 near Beech Hill Cross Road. The vehicle went into a spin and off the road to the right, striking a sign, according to reports. No one was injured, but the vehicle was towed.

A dog running in the road on Jordan Pond Road dragging its leash was reported Friday morning. When an officer arrived, the dog had reunited with the owner, who had been walking with it.

A communications cable was down in the storm Friday afternoon even though it was still connected to both the pole and the house, blocking one lane of traffic on Beech Hill Road.

Police received a report of a dog left outside a house in inclement weather Friday afternoon. An officer let the animal in the house.