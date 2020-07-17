Island police: Tempers flare at area campgrounds

Bar Harbor

A Ford Explorer police cruiser driven by Liam Harrington of Bar Harbor reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on Route 102 shortly after midnight July 6.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute the morning of July 6 and determined the argument had been verbal in nature.

Officers provided traffic control for a scheduled demonstration and march the afternoon of July 6.

Residents near the head of the island reported hearing gunshots the morning of July 7; police were unable to locate the source of the noise.

A group at a campsite was reported to be talking and playing music loudly at about 11 p.m. July 7. When police arrived, the music had been turned off.

A man was warned for trespassing at the home of a former domestic partner the morning of July 8.

A man was asked to leave a campground and warned for trespassing July 8 after reportedly yelling at a front desk employee.

Police are investigating a July 8 report that several family cabins had been broken into and damaged. The intruders left broken doors, broken glass, dust from a fire extinguisher and spray paint on the walls, according to reports.

A resident reported loud construction noise in the early morning hours in the area of Indian Point Road July 8.

A group was warned for shooting off fireworks in Hulls Cove the evening of July 8.

Eric Fogg, 35, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of his release in the early morning hours of July 9. He was taken to the Hancock County jail in Ellsworth.

The window of a vehicle was reportedly smashed with a hammer in the area of Cromwell Harbor Road overnight July 8-9.

A cart full of trash that had been left on the Village Green was disposed of July 9.

Two people were warned for disorderly conduct shortly before midnight July 9 following a report of a domestic dispute at a downtown residence.

A couple was warned for disorderly conduct at a campground around 1 a.m. Saturday following a yelling argument, police said.

Justin Bunker, 27, of Bar Harbor, was arrested Saturday on a probation revocation warrant. He was taken to the Hancock County jail.

A low-hanging utility line reportedly got caught in the roof rack of a truck driven by Jesse Paquin, 42, of Ellsworth, on Route 3 near The Bluffs Saturday afternoon. The line pulled the roof rack off the truck, police said.

Jei-Ping Wang, 63, of Bar Harbor, was attempting to park her Honda in a Jackson Laboratory parking lot Sunday morning when she reportedly hit the accelerator too much and drove through the parking stall, over the grass and into the woods. No injuries were reported; the Honda was towed.

Mount Desert

A Chevy Silverado driven by Joseph Flett, 33, of Elma, N.Y., reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on Route 102 near the Pretty Marsh intersection the evening of July 6.

A FedEx driver was reportedly bitten by a dog in Northeast Harbor July 7.

Noise from a construction site in Somesville was reported before 7 a.m. the morning of July 8. The town’s noise ordinance does not specify allowable times for construction activity, only that it must be reasonable.

A minor accident was reported the afternoon of July 9 at the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Sound Drive. A Toyota Highlander driven by Roger Brignull, 73, of Bar Harbor, was stopped at a stop sign when it was reportedly rear-ended by a Toyota Rav driven by Emily York, 18, of Bar Harbor. No injuries were reported; the Rav had slight damage to the front bumper.

A swimming float that had broken free of its mooring on Long Pond washed ashore Friday.

Police received a report Saturday that money had been stolen from a roadside firewood stand in Hall Quarry.

Following a traffic stop in Seal Harbor Sunday morning, Zachary Taylor, 25, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

A Northeast Harbor resident was warned for having a loose dog after an officer found the dog wandering in the roadway Sunday.

A Somesville resident was warned for a town ordinance violation Sunday after reportedly setting off fireworks.

Southwest Harbor

A wallet found at a business in town was brought to the police station on July 7 around 1 p.m. with the hopes of it being returned to its owner. The owner retrieved the wallet the next day.

When an officer checked out a noise complaint made from Clark Point Road around 10 p.m. on July 7, he heard nothing.

An officer met with a person who reported a suspicious noise outside their house on Jody’s Acres around 10:15 p.m. on July 7. According to the officer, everything appeared to be okay.

Beeping reported somewhere near the country club on July 9 around 11 a.m. led an officer to a smoke detector that had been thrown away.

A delivery truck was reported for blocking the entrance to the post office around 7:20 a.m. on Friday. When an officer arrived, the truck was parked between the entrance and exit throughways and not blocking either, according to the report.

An officer checked the Seawall area of town to ensure a traffic complaint made to the police department on Friday around 9 p.m. regarding Tremont was indeed in the neighboring town.

When an officer responded to a noise complaint made around midnight on Saturday, all was quiet.

Police are investigating an assault involving two men that allegedly took place on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When a concerned citizen called police around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday about people not wearing masks in public, an officer explained that masks are required when physical distancing isn’t possible.

Old habits are hard to break. When a car parked on the east side of Main Street, where there is no longer parking, around 2 p.m. on Saturday, a resident went to the police station to report it. An officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle who was not aware of the change in parking on Main Street. They immediately moved their vehicle.

Police spoke with a parent about their child’s behavior after the child was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for trying to hit a cat with a stick.

After receiving three messages to call the police because of a dropped 911 call around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a woman called back to say the emergency call was accidental.

When an officer investigated a report of gunshots on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., he found someone target practicing in the woods off Freeman Ridge Road.

Police received a call about a child in a vehicle unattended around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. When the officer investigated, he found there was no issue because someone was watching out for the child.

An officer reported helping the Bar Harbor Police Department around 1 a.m. on Monday with an accident involving a police cruiser.

A loose dog was being brought to the police station by the resident who found it on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. but who met up with the dog’s owner along the way and returned it.

When backing out of a parking space at the library onto Village Green Way, Karen McFarland, 79, of Southwest Harbor, reported she was unable to see a 2016 Mazda 3, driven by Stephany Crossman, 68, of Lamoine, that had backed out of a space across the way. The rear bumper of the Mazda was pushed in from the impact. McFarland’s 2018 Subaru Outback had a scratch on the rear bumper. Neither driver was injured and they were able to drive their vehicles from the accident.

Tremont

A woman called on July 5 around 7:30 a.m. to report that someone had tried to break into her vehicle by prying the door open during the overnight hours. She asked that the information be documented.

When a deputy checked a vehicle that had an alarm going off for a long period of time on July 6 around noon, the vehicle was unattended. The deputy did find that a mechanical issue was setting the alarm off.

After not hearing from a couple in town all day, a concerned citizen called the sheriff’s department to request a well-being check around 5 p.m. on July 6. When a deputy spoke with the couple, they said they were fine.

Trenton

Two deputies responded when a woman called the sheriff’s office around 1:30 a.m. on July 6 to report a naked man outside her house, but they didn’t find anyone.

Words spray painted on a public way in town were reported to a deputy on July 7 around 1 p.m. The DOT was notified.

No one was injured when pieces of a desk being carried in one vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle on July 7 around 3:45 p.m. while both were traveling on Route 3. Seth Clarke, 28, of Bangor, was driving a 2019 Nissan Frontier with a large wooden desk in the bed of the truck. Pieces of the desk came loose and went into the opposite lane as Lionel Dubay, 73, of Florida, was driving his 2019 Nissan Murano. Dubay was unable to avoid the loose pieces of the desk and they hit the front of the Murano, causing reportable damage. Both vehicles were able to drive away from the accident.

No one was seriously injured in a three-car collision on Route 3 around 11 a.m. on July 8, according to the reporting deputy. A 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Amber Terry, 31, of Kentucky, had stopped behind a vehicle attempting to turn left when it was hit from behind by a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Carolyn Thomas, 75, of Somesville. Thomas was slowing in traffic when her Equinox was struck from behind by a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Norma Albee, 84, of Franklin, forcing it to run into the Caravan. There was significant damage to the rear of the Caravan. The Equinox was damaged at both the front and the rear and the Camry sustained front-end damage.

A window broken out of a camper parked in a lot in town was reported on Monday around 12:45 p.m. The cause of the damage is unknown and the incident was documented.

Cranberry Isles

A Massachusetts woman reported suspicious activity on Cranberry Isle on July 7 around 4:30 p.m. and wished to have it documented.