Island Police: Staging, tools taken from Seawall Road in separate incidents

Southwest Harbor

Staging from a job site on Seawall Road was reported stolen around noon on April 14. Police are investigating the report that came from a contractor.

Police are investigating a report made around 10 a.m. on April 16 of tools stolen from a workshop off Seawall Road.

A woman went to the police station on April 17 around 4 p.m. to report being harassed at work by two individuals.

Police are investigating a report of harassment by telephone made by a man on April 17 around 7:30 p.m.

Nathanial Romer, 27, of Mariaville escaped injury but ended up with a deer after it jumped out in front of his 1998 Dodge Ram on Seawall Road around 6 a.m. on April 20. There was minor damage to the Ram’s grill.

An officer responded to a report of a truck off the road on Seawall Road around 9:30 a.m. on April 20 and found it had attempted to back into a driveway and ended up in a ditch.

A needle was reported found on Seawall Road around noon on April 20. An officer found it and properly disposed of it.

Tremont

A call about gunshots going off on Bass Harbor Woods Road was made around 8:30 p.m. on April 7. When a deputy investigated the area, she learned some fireworks were set off in the road past Wilderness Way. It was not clear who set them off, according to the report.

Trenton

A call about a domestic dispute was made around 5 p.m. on April 14. In response, a deputy investigated the report and found that an assault had occurred, but the caller was not cooperative with the investigation. The alleged assaulter was removed from the home and given a disorderly conduct warning.

An open-line 911 call came into the regional communications center around 9 p.m. on April 15, and a man and woman could be heard arguing in the background. Two deputies responded and found the argument to be verbal only and that no crime was committed. The man and woman were separated for the evening, according to the report.

A juvenile boy, reported to be in crisis around 1 a.m. on April 18, was brought to the hospital voluntarily when deputies responded to his home.

Bar Harbor

Raymond McGarr, 69, reportedly lost control of the Subaru he was driving while backing into his garage the morning of April 13. The vehicle sideswiped the garage, police said, causing damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Neal Callahan, 50, of Mount Desert, was arrested on a charge of OUI after the vehicle he was driving went off the road on Eagle Lake Road the evening of April 13. The vehicle was in some water that had overflowed from the nearby beaver pond, and was towed, according to reports.

A young child reported missing the morning of April 14 was found at home, playing in another room, police said.

A resident reported April 14 that a piece of a porch swing that had been left outside had been stolen.

Police answered several questions this week about state and local restrictions on business activities currently in effect and conducted many well-being checks.

A man was warned Friday afternoon after he reportedly dumped bags of trash in a private dumpster belonging to a local business.

Police escorted an apparently intoxicated man out of a store he was refusing to leave Saturday evening.

A family of five was reported stuck on Bar Island Sunday evening with the tide rising. They were able to wade back to town safely, police said.

Mount Desert

A broken window was reported at a summer residence in the area of Pretty Marsh midday April 13.

