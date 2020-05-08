Island Police: Shots fired, hole in house

BAR HARBOR — A man was arrested Friday night near his Lower Main Street residence after reportedly firing many shots from a small-caliber firearm, one of which went through a wall and into a neighbor’s house. Eric Fogg, 35, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

Living in the house that was hit with a bullet are two adults, one of whom is pregnant, and a 14-year-old, according to the family. All were home at the time of the gunshots. Earlier in the day, they said, Fogg had yelled to them that they owed him money.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the neighborhood after 10 p.m. and arrested Fogg. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth and his guns were seized.

On April 29, a downtown resident reported that they thought they had seen someone trespassing on their property the night before.

Gunshots were reported in the area of Blodgett Lane Saturday morning. Police were unable to locate the source of the noise.

A resident playing music Sunday morning in Town Hill was asked to turn it down and complied.

On Sunday, the town’s animal control officer checked on the pets of a resident who is in the hospital.

A loose dog was reported on Crooked Road Sunday afternoon.

Mount Desert

The traffic light in Somesville was out for some of the morning of April 27.

A box truck driven by Michael Cummins, 50, of Bucksport, reportedly struck the stone bridge on Eagle Lake Road near the Cadillac Mountain entrance to Acadia National Park midday April 27. A gust of wind pushed the vehicle, police said, and the top of the box struck the overpass. There was some damage to the truck and no damage to the bridge.

Two trees that were blown down in the storm April 27 were removed from the roadway on Sound Drive.

A truck was reported parked in a no-parking spot at the Somesville fire station April 29.

A Volkswagon SUV driven by Eleanor McGee, 20, of Northeast Harbor, reportedly struck a deer on Sound Drive midday April 29. The deer ran off, according to reports.

A town pickup driven by Gabriel Lunt, 34, of Northeast Harbor, reportedly backed into a tree on Wheelwright Way April 29. The truck had minor damage.

An officer spoke with a man asleep in a vehicle near the Beech Mountain entrance to Acadia National Park after midnight Friday morning, warning him about the town ordinance prohibiting car camping. The driver said he was too tired to drive home safely, according to reports.

Police searched for a reported loose dog in the area of Beech Hill Cross Road Friday afternoon but were unable to locate it.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in Hall Quarry Saturday afternoon, but did not find anyone shooting.

Southwest Harbor

Following an investigation, John Lanpher III, 35, was issued a summons charging him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident. According to police, the 2015 Dodge Ram Lanpher was driving on April 27 around 6 a.m. went off Seawall Road and hit a fire hydrant and mailbox.

An empty pill bottle found on the shoulder of Seawall Road around 10 a.m. on April 29 was disposed of by an officer.

Around 1:30 p.m. on April 29, police received a call from a man reporting he saw a syringe in a ditch on Freeman Ridge Road while walking. An officer found and disposed of the syringe following the call.

An officer searched for a dog reported at large on Mountain View Road around 4:30 p.m. on April 29 but was unable to find it.

Hancock County Sheriff Office reported assisting the Southwest Harbor Police Department with processing a vehicle for evidence with a search warrant on April 29 around 8 a.m.

There was damage to a window but it did not look like anyone had gone into the house, according to the officer who followed up on a report on April 29 around 5 p.m. of a possible break in at a residence in the Main Street area.

An officer spoke with an individual who was reported for improper social distancing on April 30 around 1:30 p.m.

A man and a woman on Cobb Lane, involved in an argument that was reported as a domestic dispute on May 1 around 8:30 p.m., were warned for disorderly conduct.

Around 1:30 a.m. on May 2, an officer checked on a report of a suspicious vehicle on Clark Point Road but found the car parked legally without issue.

A damaged iPad found near the head of the harbor around 10 a.m. on May 4 was brought to the police station.

An officer was unable to find a vehicle reported for driving erratically on Seawall Road around noon on May 4.

Tremont

Neighbors creating engine noises were reported to a deputy around 2:45 p.m. on April 29. The person who reported the issue agreed to try and resolve it civilly.

A single-vehicle accident that happened on Cape Road around 11 p.m. on April 26 is being investigated. According to the report, a 2010 Ford F150 went off the side of the road and struck a tree. There was no driver of the truck in the area when a deputy responded.

A 16-year-old girl was issued a summons charging her with operating without a license after a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Tremont Road in Seal Cove on April 27 around 2 a.m.