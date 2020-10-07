Island Police: Shock jock humor does not amuse caller 

Bar Harbor

An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at 10:08 a.m. on Sept. 28 that was parked on Barberry Lane. It was found that the occupants had been walking along the Shore Path and were seeking cover from the rain.

Around noon on Sept. 28, an officer responded to a report of a man, wearing slippers and pajamas, walking in the middle of the street, who appeared to be disoriented. The officer brought the man back to his home.

Officers responded to the area of Cottage and Eden streets at 10:33 a.m. on Sept. 30 because a large tree had fallen across the entire roadway during the windstorm. Bar Harbor Public Works came to the scene and removed the tree and the road was later re-opened.

Donald Cote was heading west on Pretty Marsh Road around 2:42 p.m. on Sept. 30 when a tree fell into the road and struck his 2018 Honda, breaking the passenger window. Cote complained of a minor injury as a result of broken glass hitting his face, but he refused treatment.

On Sept. 30 around 8 p.m., the police department took a report of people partying and having a fire in their yard.

At 9:06 p.m. on Sept. 30, police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. A 2020 Subaru Forester driven by Gabrielle Uliano, 23, of Bar Harbor, struck the rear bumper of a 2004 Chevy pickup, operated by David Graham, 33, of Bar Harbor, that was legally parked. No injuries were reported.

On Oct 1, while patrolling the streets around 1:13 a.m., an officer observed a male subject in the gazebo in the Village Green playing loud music.

An officer responded to a complaint of a vehicle blocking the path of a garbage truck at 8:31 a.m. on Oct. 1. The vehicle’s owner was located and the car was moved.

On Friday around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner on State Highway 3. The operator experienced visibility issues given the rain and time of day.

A female called 911 at 9:34 a.m. on Saturday to say she had locked herself out of her car at a Cottage Street business. The caller was referred to a local tow company for assistance.

Various items were turned into the station anonymously by different people at different times on Saturday, including a wallet, a pair of L.L. Bean sandals, a Volvo key fob, a USB cable and a dirty orange rubber monkey toy.

A motorcycle operator was stopped and warned for unsafe operation after police received a motor vehicle complaint at 11:39 a.m. on Saturday.

At 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a motor vehicle complaint and found the driver was not impaired but distracted by their cellphone.

Two people who had dined at a local restaurant on Saturday evening left without paying their tab. An officer found the suspects, who returned to the restaurant to pay. The owner did not want to press charges.

Officers assisted with traffic control for the Cadillac Challenge bike race on Sunday morning.

Mount Desert

On Sept. 28 at 5:02 a.m., a 2019 Ford F250 driven by Luke Horner of Tremont slowed down for a deer crossing the roadway. Gabriela Morera Rosenkilde of Mount Desert was behind him in a 2010 Honda VRC, but did not slow down, and swerved to avoid the F250. She clipped the truck, overcorrected, went through a guardrail and down an embankment. There were no injuries reported, both vehicles were towed and both drivers were warned for previous traffic infractions, Horner for an expired license and Morera Rosenkilde for not having current proof of insurance.

A Seal Harbor resident reported hearing gunshots near her home on Sept. 28 at 8:06 p.m. It was discovered that “kids” were shooting off fireworks and a neighbor had moved them along prior to police arrival.

On Sept. 29 at 7:30 a.m., the Mount Desert Highway Department called in a report of illegally disposed waste at the transfer station.

A Somesville resident reported the loss of a political sign around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

On Sept. 30 at 4:50 p.m., an officer conducted a special detail for the town of Mount Desert’s Planning Board meeting in Northeast Harbor.

On Oct. 1 at 4:29 p.m., a Mount Desert resident called to report a suspicious email that seemed to be a fraud attempt. No personal information of money was given.

At 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 1, a member of a political campaign called the department to report odd behavior from a male subject he contacted in Mount Desert via phone. After the man was contacted by police, he admitted that he was messing with the political caller by doing a Howard Stern skit. He admitted he had probably gone too far and apologized. Officers asked that he not do such a thing in the future, and he agreed.

An officer assisted the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service on a medical call on Friday around 4 p.m. The patient was taken to Mount Desert Hospital for treatment.

Southwest Harbor

An officer found a Main Street business open while on foot patrol around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 30. Nothing was out of place when he checked inside the business before locking it.

An officer and an ambulance responded to a home for a mental health check around 5 a.m. on Sept. 30. After conducting the health check, responders decided the patient would not be transported.

A resident reported losing a key fob to a Toyota on Sept. 30 around 2 p.m. somewhere near Seawall. The incident was reported in the case anyone turned the key fob into the station, but none were turned in, according to police.

A woman was reported for walking across the school yard around 3 p.m. on Sept. 30. When an officer contacted her, everything was fine.

An officer found a Main Street business open just after midnight on Oct. 1 and locked it.

A truck was reported for being in the road on Clark Point Road, causing a traffic hazard on Oct. 1 around 10 a.m. When an officer responded to the area, the truck was gone.

Police are investigating a report made Oct. 1 around noon of a 2002 Ford F250 being stolen from a home on Main Street.

Police assisted the staff of Pemetic Elementary School with a fire drill one day and a lockdown drill the next day during the first week of students attending school in person.

An officer spent some time with a man who was struggling with depression on Oct. 1 around 5 p.m. at the request of the ambulance service. According to the officer, the man was all set after their conversation.

A man called police concerned after his elderly mother left their home on foot around 10 p.m. on Oct. 1. According to police, the woman returned home safely.

A parking violation on Main Street was reported on Friday around 9 a.m. When an officer arrived at the location, the vehicle was gone.

A boat dragging its anchor while in the water was reported on Friday around 9 a.m. When the captain was contacted, they said everything was fine. The information was passed along to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A raccoon with a Mason jar on its head was reported on Friday around 9:30 p.m. on High Road. An officer who responded was unable to find the raccoon.

Police received a report of a dispute between an employer and employee on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. Even though the matter is civil, when an officer called the employee, he was told the problem had been resolved.

After a bike was allegedly stolen from his home, a man came to the police station around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to make a report. According to police, the bicycle was returned to the man’s front yard and appeared to be in the same good condition.

A dog loose on Main Street was reported on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. An officer, who is also the animal control officer, caught the dog and returned it to its owner.

Police received a report of a loose dog on Seawall Road around 6 p.m. on Saturday. It was taken to the police station where its owner picked it up.

A dog lost on Seawall Road was brought to the police station on Sunday around 10 a.m. and a friend of the owner picked it up later that same day.

Police received a report of a person harassing a biker on Clark Point Road on Sunday around 10 a.m. According to police, someone in a car hollered at the person on their bicycle.

The police department was asked to assist an Acadia National Park ranger while they conducted a vehicle search on Seawall Road on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

Police were asked to do a well-being check regarding a person’s mother on Monday around 8 p.m. According to the officer, the person’s vehicle was not at their Herrick Road home, which satisfied the person who called in the request.

When a woman attempted to stop two dogs fighting in her home, she got bitten by one but did not need stitches. She reported the bite around 9 p.m. on Monday and said the dog, which she owns, was up to date on its shots.

Police were asked to assist the ambulance crew with a patient having mental health problems just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tremont

A man reported a vehicle parked on Turner Road, an area with mainly seasonal homes, around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. When an officer checked the area, he found the car parked on the roadside out of the way of traffic with a mechanical problem on the right front fender and wheel. According to the report, the owner of the vehicle is a resident of Mount Desert.

On Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., a deputy helped stranded motorists on Lighthouse Road by calling a tow truck while they called a taxi. The deputy stayed with the group until they were picked up by the taxi.