Island Police: Scorpion spotted in Hannaford

CORRECTION

In last week’s Island Police log, we received and printed incorrect information about a vehicle accident in Mount Desert involving Gabriela Morera Rosenkilde of Mount Desert and Luke Horner of Tremont. The circumstances of the accident in the provided media report were inadvertently mixed up, causing the accident to be attributed to Rosenkilde. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

Bar Harbor

On Oct. 5 at 7:26 a.m., a 2016 Jeep Cherokee operated by Patricia A. Russell, 63, of Ellsworth, was traveling south on Main Street behind a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Stephen Genge, 53, of North Brunswick, N.J. Russell went to pass on the left, failing to notice Genge was turning left onto Livingston Street. The Cherokee hit the Forester’s driver side door. No injuries were reported.

The police department received a 911 misdial call at 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 5. Dispatch spoke to the caller who indicated they were staying at a downtown hotel and were attempting to reach guest services.

Acadia Towing notified the police department of a car stuck on Bar Island at 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 5. The towing company later assisted with getting the vehicle removed.

At 5:03 p.m. on Oct. 5, the police department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Firefly Lane. Lucas Oliveira, 31, of Massachusetts, was parked legally on Firefly Lane when Robert Woodall, 69, of Florida, backed into Oliveira’s vehicle with his motorhome while attempting to park.

An officer warned four male subjects from New York for drinking in public and the quiet hour ordinance around 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 5.

On Oct. 5 at 11:44 p.m., an officer removed a man from the gazebo who was playing loud music.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 6, officers from Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments responded to a multiple vehicle crash on State Highway 102 at the intersection of Gilbert Farm Road, which resulted in the death of Christopher Buzzell, 45, of Bar Harbor. No other injuries were reported. The crash is currently under investigation.

At 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 7, officers were requested to look for a vehicle involved in a hit and run in Trenton, but the vehicle was not located.

At 12:58 p.m. on Oct. 7, as a result of a traffic stop, Daniel Eaton-Churchill, 36, of Lamoine, was charged with operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

The police department received a call on Oct. 7 at 2:32 p.m. from a resident who reported a man came to her door and asked who she had voted for. The man left the area prior to the police being notified. According to police, no further calls were received.

In the morning hours of Oct. 8, officers warned 12 people for camping in their vehicles.

At 6:23 a.m. on Oct. 8, a 1993 Ford F-250 driven by Decatur French, 27, of Ellsworth, struck a deer in Bar Harbor. No injuries were reported, but there was functional damage to the vehicle. The deer was dead and given to someone on the deer list.

At 2:04 p.m. on Oct. 8, a local store called to have someone removed who would not comply with a mask-wearing directive and who refused to leave. Prior to the officer’s arrival, the store made contact again saying the subject had left and that no response was needed.

Around noon on Friday, Kimball Wade, 77, of Bar Harbor, in a 2019 Ford pickup, was pulling out from a legal parking space on Cottage Street and struck a 2017 Audi operated by Lynn Switanowski, 55, of Southborough, Mass. Both vehicles reported minor damage.

On Friday night at 11:17 p.m., an officer responded to a noise complaint in town. The subject was located and asked to turn the music down.

Two stray dogs on Crooked Road were picked up on Saturday morning by a concerned citizen and turned over to animal control.

On Saturday at 2:54 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault. The parties were separated and the incident was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution review.

Randall Lance Melvin Jr., 24, was arrested and charged with domestic assault at 5:13 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday at 1:20 p.m., an officer performed a well-being check for someone at a local motel. The officer located the subject, who was found to be OK.

An officer took a report on Sunday evening of a scorpion in Hannaford.

On Monday at 3:03 p.m., officers took an initial report of a dog bite at MDI Hospital. The incident was found to have occurred in Trenton and was forwarded to the Maine State Police for investigation.

Mount Desert

Aaron Boucher of Northeast Harbor failed to negotiate a turn on Oct. 5 at 7:54 a.m. and went off the roadway in his 2007 Honda Odyssey. The car overturned and came to a rest on its roof. According to the police department, Boucher was injured but left the scene. The crash was reported the next morning by a third party. The vehicle was a total loss and was removed by a wrecker. Boucher was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means.

At 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 5, a report was made to the department of someone taking sand from the Seal Harbor beach. The officer made contact with the subject, who said they were collecting seaweed.

An officer took a COVID-19 complaint in reference to a business not requiring masks at 4:22 p.m. on Oct. 7. The case is under investigation.

At 5:31 p.m. on Oct. 7, a motorist called the police regarding a broken-down truck on the bridge on Sound Drive near the traffic light that was impeding traffic. When an officer arrived, the truck was already in the process of being towed and no action was needed.

An officer secured an open gate at the sewer treatment plant in Otter Creek at 11:29 p.m. on Oct. 7.

While on patrol at 2:12 a.m. on Oct. 8, an officer located a damaged flagpole in Northeast Harbor and placed it on a nearby bench to get it off the ground.

On Oct. 8 around 9:24 p.m., an officer provided a ride to a man looking to go to Bangor. The officer got him to Trenton.

Officers responded to the Pretty Marsh picnic area at 10:14 p.m. on Oct. 8 where a fire was reported. Investigation revealed it was a legal fire in a fire ring. Acadia National Park rangers were also on scene.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, a man was warned for trespassing after he was found sleeping in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Mount Desert business.

On Friday at 3:38 a.m., dispatch received a report of a tender that floated off the dock in Northeast Harbor. The boat was located and placed back on the dock by another lobsterman, and the owner of the boat was notified.

Around 9:26 p.m. on Friday, a 2019 Ford UT driven by Kyriakoula Spofford, 67, of Mount Desert, went off the road while traveling south on the Hall Quarry Road. The Ford ended up on its driver’s side on the edge of the road. Major vehicle damage was reported, but Spofford was not injured.

On Saturday at 3:58 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault in progress in the town of Mount Desert, resulting in Johnathan Camacho Felixiano, 26, of Mount Desert, being arrested for an extraditable warrant out of Ohio. Felixiano was transported to the Hancock County Jail without incident.

Around 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, officers received a complaint about an ATV being operated on a private way. The parent of the ATV operator was advised to get permission from the landowners in the future.

Close to 10 p.m. on Saturday, someone called in a complaint about suspicious activity regarding a subject with a flashlight walking around a vacant home. Officers patrolled the area but did not locate anyone.

A suspicious activity complaint was made on Saturday near 11 p.m. regarding movement in the trunk of the caller’s vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and found that the noise was a result of a prank being played on friends.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, an officer responded to a residential alarm activation in Seal Harbor. It was found that the property owners had set off the alarm accidentally.

At 10:06 a.m. on Monday, police, fire and ambulance responded to a report of a male pinned under a trailer.

Southwest Harbor

An unknown man who was seen behind a home on Seawall Road was reported on Oct. 6 around 1 p.m. When an officer went to the area to look for him, the man was not found.

A Vermont woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital for injuries that occurred when she was hit by a truck while biking on Main Street. William Jackson, 82, of Florida and Southwest Harbor, was driving a 2018 Toyota Tacoma southbound on Main Street on Oct. 6 around 2:45 p.m. when he moved into the oncoming lane, attempting to go around Mary Miller, 73, of Vermont on her bicycle. An oncoming truck forced the Tacoma to move back into its lane, according to police, causing the truck and bicycle to collide, which knocked Miller to the ground. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of a possible concussion and bumps and bruises. Jackson reported no damage to his truck.

A resident of Seal Cove Road called police on Oct. 8 around noon to report a tree had fallen on their neighbor’s house. An officer and the fire department responded to the property and were able to get in touch with the homeowner. No one was injured, according to police.

Police received a call from a resident on Wesley Avenue about their neighbor’s trash blowing onto their lawn on Oct. 8 around 12:30 p.m. When the neighbor was contacted, they said the trash would be taken care of and it wouldn’t happen again.

After being found on Fernald Point Road Saturday around 12:30 p.m., a New Hampshire driver’s license, a Visa card and an insurance card were turned into the police station.

Acadia National Park requested help from the police department on Saturday around 2 p.m. with finding a hit-and-run suspect. They were unable to find the person.

After being stopped on Oceans Way on Saturday around 8 p.m., Ronald Brown, 64, of Sullivan, was issued a summons for operating after suspension.

Police were called on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. by a tourist who said they were lost on North Main Street near the Acadia Mountain parking area and unable to find their vehicle. An officer helped them find their way.

After being stopped for speed on Main Street on Monday just after midnight, Danielle Smyth, 31, of Florida, was issued a summons for operating under the influence.

Tremont

When a deputy responded to a call on Oct. 5 around 5:45 p.m. involving cars attempting to park on the side of the road where they weren’t allowed to do so, the road had been shut down by Acadia National Park rangers and was under control.

Trenton

A 72-year-old woman reported an attempted scam on Sept. 30 around 6:30 a.m. She had gotten a call from people identifying themselves as employees of Spectrum Cable who requested money for a receiver. When she called Spectrum, she was told the call had been a scam and not to pay. According to the report, the woman told the officer that she had given them her credit card number but had canceled it in time. The officer said the incident would be documented.

A woman called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 4 around 9 a.m. to report a sign had been stolen from her property.

One car was towed from an accident on Route 3 around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, but no injuries were reported. Nader Mokhtar, 36, was driving south in a 2012 Honda Civic when a 2016 Ford F150 driven by Bradford Eslin, 43, drifted toward the center lane and partially into oncoming traffic. The F150 collided with the driver’s side of the Civic, causing the car to spin around in the roadway. While both vehicles had considerable damage, the Civic was towed from the accident.

There were no injuries after a three-car collision on Route 3 on Oct. 5 around 3 p.m. Driving a 2013 Jeep, Jeffrey Craig, 64, of Maryland, was stopped at a light. Behind him in traffic was Trevor Alley, 26, of Mount Desert, driving a 2008 Ford pickup truck, who thought traffic had started to go and accelerated into the back of Craig’s Jeep. The impact pushed the Jeep into a 2003 Hyundai Sonata driven by Aubrey Labbe, 33, of Trenton. All vehicles could be driven from the accident.

After getting stuck in a soft portion of a driveway, a house trailer completely blocked Oak Point Road around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. An officer responded and helped a towing company while an employee moved the house trailer from a lot. The officer then directed traffic with members of the Trenton Fire Department until the trailer was able to be moved.

An 84-year-old man called the sheriff’s office on Oct. 6 around 1:30 p.m. to report theft of political signs from his property. According to the report, the man said the signs he had in front of his house had been taken and replaced with different politician’s signs. He asked that the incident be documented but did not need any further intervention from the sheriff’s office.

Theft of plants was reported by a resident on Oct. 7 around 7 a.m. The information was documented for future reference.

Damage to two vehicles involved in an Oct. 7 accident on Route 3 was considered reportable but no one was injured. Jason Norwood, 25, of Bar Harbor, driving a 1995 Ford F-250, was stopped in the southbound lane waiting to make a left-hand turn. Bradford Berry, 79, of Lamoine, was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma southbound and was unable to stop in time and collided with the rear passenger-side corner of the F-250.

Two residents reported a man and woman trespassing on their property around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. When an officer responded to the area to meet with the two residents, the man and woman were warned for trespassing.

A man reported the theft of some firewood on Monday around 5:30 p.m. and he asked that the information be documented.

Cranberry Isles

An investigation is underway regarding suspicious activity on town property that was reported on Oct. 7 around 8:45 a.m.