Island Police: Road ragers refuse to yield 

Bar Harbor

A utility line was cleared from the road on Ledgewood Road Aug. 10.

Police received reports of fireworks being set off near Harbor Lane and near the Shore Path the evening of Aug. 10. Officers were unable to locate the source of the noise.

Azria Barrett, 19, of Mount Desert, was arrested Aug. 10 around midnight on a charge of operating without a license and a warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

An officer assisted a case worker from Community Health and Counseling Services of Machias with speaking with a homeless person the morning of Aug. 11.

A speed trailer was set up on Ledgewood Road Aug. 11 to conduct a traffic study.

A resident reported suspicious activity at a Schooner Head Road residence the afternoon of Aug. 11. A woman in a dark SUV claiming to be a representative of Acadia National Park stopped at the residence, according to reports, and the resident later found that a house key normally kept hidden outside was missing.

Police assisted the fire department with a fire alarm at the municipal building the evening of Aug. 12.

A group was warned for setting off fireworks in the area of Woodward Heights Lane the evening of Aug. 12.

An officer woke up a man sleeping on the steps of a building and asked him to move along the morning of Aug. 13.

A pickup needed to be towed after it was accidentally backed into a ditch on Otter Cliff Drive the morning of Aug. 13. Stephen Bergethon, 64, of New Hampshire, was reportedly trying to see the number on a utility pole when he went into the ditch. No injuries and minor damage to the truck were reported.

A Toyota Prius driven by Henry Hodder, 22, of California, was turning onto Mount Desert Street from Roberts Ave Aug. 13 when it reportedly struck a Honda Odyssey driven by Matthew Heilman, 44, of New Jersey.

A delivery truck reportedly knocked down some low-hanging utility wires on Mount Desert Street Aug. 13. The utility company repaired them.

A man and woman walking on Rodick Street were warned for disorderly conduct the evening of Aug. 13 when an officer reportedly found them arguing and swearing loudly.

Customers at a business were warned to have no further contact with each other after police responded to a verbal argument around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 13.

A transient man was asked to leave several different businesses over the weekend and warned not to return. In one instance, he was given written notice of trespass.

Both drivers in a road rage accident in the merging lanes at the head of the island Friday afternoon were warned for driving to endanger and failing to yield. A Toyota Rav4 driven by Paul Moore of Hall Quarry reportedly sideswiped a Chevy van driven by John Vreeland of Bar Harbor. The van reportedly also struck another vehicle from out of state, but no information on that vehicle was reported and it was believed not to be damaged. The Ellsworth Police Department located and made contact with Vreeland, according to reports.

Live music at a business in the area of West Street and Cottage Street drew a noise complaint Saturday evening. The business addressed the issue, police said.

Winston Stewart, 24, of Massachusetts, was arrested just before midnight Saturday on a charge of operating under the influence.

An apparently intoxicated man reportedly stumbled onto a restaurant patio Sunday evening. An officer gave him a ride home.

An officer gave a transient man a ride off the island at his request Sunday evening.

A Land Rover driven by Aidan Gordon, 23, of Portland, reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on Route 3 in Hulls Cove Sunday night. The deer was shot as a result of severe injuries. An effort was made to give the deer away, police said, but there were no takers and the deer was left in the woods.

Several minor fender bender accidents were reported.

Police warned several people for sleeping in vehicles.

Mount Desert

A Bar Harbor man was served with a cease harassment notice the morning of Aug. 10 following a threatening complaint in Seal Harbor.

An Audi driven by John Olsen III, 42, of Chestnut Hill, Mass., reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on Peabody Drive the morning of Aug. 11.

Cameras at the Sargent Drive transfer station caught people leaving prohibited items twice this week, including furniture.

A VW Jetta driven by Matthew Richardson, 36, of Bar Harbor, reportedly struck a ledge on Steamboat Wharf Road Aug. 12 when Richardson veered to avoid an unknown vehicle that had pulled out in front of him, according to reports. No injuries were reported; there was some damage to the Jetta.

A complaint of boaters not wearing life jackets on Long Pond Aug. 12 was referred to the Maine Warden Service.

An employee reported unwelcome physical contact and touching from a visitor to a local nonprofit Aug. 8. The man reportedly asked the employee for a hug and she agreed. In the process he also brushed her breast and buttocks with his hand, according to reports. She pushed him away, police said, and he left.

Several minor fender bender accidents were reported and police warned several people for sleeping in vehicles this week.

Southwest Harbor

A man came to the police station on Aug. 11 around 1:30 p.m. to report he had lost his wallet. If the wallet is found, police will contact him.

Police responded to a report of a damaged mailbox on Seal Cove Road on Aug. 11 around 8:45 p.m.

Acadia National Park was notified after police were called on Aug. 12 around 12:30 p.m. regarding a dog on the loose near the parking area of Valley Cove Trail. According to the caller, an attempt was made to catch the dog, but it ran away from them and onto a nearby hiking trail.

Police received a report of a man walking around on South Causeway Lane, possibly intoxicated, at 7 a.m. on Aug. 13. When an officer found him, the man was moved along, according to the report.

Police are investigating a report made on Aug. 13 around 5:30 p.m. of a money box at a wood stand on Seawall road being broken into.

An officer responded to a narcotics overdose on Aug. 14 around 1:30 a.m. According to the report, the person was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

An aggressive dog, who was tied up and barking at people walking by on Seawall Road, was reported around 9 a.m. on Friday. When an officer spoke with the dog’s owner, he has plans to build a pen for the dog.

Guinea hens that wandered into a neighbor’s yard on Bass Harbor Road were reported around 9 a.m. on Friday. They were gone by the time an officer arrived.

Police received a report of a loose dog on Mountain View Road around 9 a.m. on Friday. It had returned home by the time an officer responded.

Police issued Adrian Leach, 33, of Orland, with a summons for theft of money after receiving a report about the theft on Friday around 3 p.m. Leach allegedly stole about $100 from a business in town.

When an officer responded to a report of a possible boat fire on Friday around 9 p.m., an old-style lamp was found in the lounge area of the boat, but no open fire.

Police are investigating a report made on Friday around 9:30 p.m. about an auto accident that had happened earlier in the day.

Vandalism to signs on Herrick Road was reported on Saturday around 3:15 p.m. Words were added to the signs to alter their messages. One, stating Black Lives Matter, was changed to Black Fly Lives Matter.

Police received a report on Sunday around noon about a minor vehicle accident on Clark Point Road that happened on Aug. 13 around 6:30 p.m.

A truck parked in the way of the boat launch on Lower Town Dock was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Police made some phone calls and the truck was moved, according to the report.

A man brought a wallet he found on Main Street into the police station on Monday around 10 a.m. After police contacted the owner, the wallet was picked up.

A woman brought sunglasses she found on the side of Seawall Road to the police station on Monday around 10:30 a.m.

Police received seven 911 calls this week, most were mistakes, including one where the caller was out sailing and when they put the cell phone in a cup, it dialed 911.

A vehicle out of gasoline was reported on Monday around 9 p.m. It was in the owner’s driveway on Seawall Road but close to the road. Police placed a traffic cone next to the vehicle to warn other drivers.

Tremont

A man called to report losing his wallet at the Bass Harbor Head Light on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. He wanted it documented with police in the case the wallet is found and turned into police or the sheriff’s office.

A woman called with questions regarding a civil problem on Aug. 14 around 8 a.m.

On Friday around 10 a.m., a woman went to the sheriff’s office to document a previous domestic violence situation.

A deputy served a man a protection from abuse order on Friday in person without any problems.

Trenton

A woman was stopped and given a warning after the sheriff’s office received a report of an erratic driver on Route 3 around 4 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Patrick Spencer, 20, was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with outstanding warrants and brought to the Hancock County Jail.

Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 12, a female hitchhiking on Oak Point Road was reported to be somewhat impaired or disoriented. When a deputy patrolled the area, the woman was not found and it was assumed she got a ride, according to the report.

On Aug. 12 around 9:20 p.m., a deer in the roadway was reported. When a deputy got to the area near Romers Corner and found the deer, deceased, on the side of the road, arrangements were made to have it removed. Later the same day, the sheriff’s office received a call from Alexandria Alberico, 32, of Mountain View, Calif., reporting she had hit a deer earlier on Route 3 with her 2015 Chevy Equinox. Alberico reported when the collision happened, she did not have cell phone service to report the accident. She told police when a deer ran into the road, she hit it with the front passenger side of the Equinox and it traveled down the length of the vehicle. It caused more than $1,000 in damage to the entire right side of the Equinox.

A Hancock woman went to the sheriff’s office on Aug. 13 around 10 a.m. to report a problem with people trespassing on her property in Trenton. She reported that neighbors of the property are watching it to notify her if anyone is seen there.

An owner of a business called around 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 to have information regarding a trespass issue documented.