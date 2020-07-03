Island Police report no evidence of donuts 

Tremont

Three vehicles doing donuts in a parking lot on Granville Road were reported on June 22 around 2:30 p.m. When an officer arrived, one of the vehicles was still in the parking lot but there was no tire-track evidence in the dirt of the lot, according to the report. Miranda L. St. John, a passenger in the vehicle, was given a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release.

A 63-year-old woman called to report a suspicious vehicle at a parking lot in town on June 23 around 10 p.m. When a deputy responded, he reported that all was fine.

Another incident of unemployment fraud was reported by a resident on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., according to the report, and they wanted it documented.

A deputy spoke with a resident about a civil matter at a private business on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. The information was documented.

Southwest Harbor

A deer died after colliding with a 2010 Subaru that was traveling north on Main Street just before 7 a.m. on June 23. There was no damage to the car or injuries reported by the 52-year-old driver from Southwest Harbor.

Police received a report of a loose dog roaming in a yard on Mountain View Road around 9 a.m. on June 24. When an officer responded, he found the dog was inside another residence in the area. According to the report, the incident is under investigation pending contact with the dog’s owner.

When an officer responded to a residence on June 24 around 1 p.m. for a well-being check on a tenant at the request of the property owner, it looked like the tenant had moved out, according to the report.

Following a family dispute that was reported on June 25 at 9 a.m., the morning after it allegedly happened, Jordan Harrington, 24, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

When police called the phone number of a dropped 911 call around 6 p.m. on Saturday, the man who answered said he accidentally dialed 911 when he took the phone out of his pocket.

Fireworks were reported on Saturday around 10 p.m. on Seawall Road. Police were unable to find any fireworks.

An injured seagull was placed at the seashore on Monday around 2:30 p.m. after it was reported to police. Due to COVID-19, bird sanctuaries are not accepting new animals, according to the police report, which is why the bird was left in its habitat.

An intoxicated female who fell down on Clark Point Road around 9 p.m. on Monday was taken to the hospital by ambulance, police reported.

A dead mother raccoon was found on Clark Point Road shortly after midnight on Monday. Efforts to capture two of her babies that were hanging around the body were unsuccessful, according to the responding officer, who also reported the proper people were notified to remove the dead animal.

An employee who entered the wrong code set off an alarm at a Fernald Point Road address on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., according to police.

Trenton

After being stopped on June 22 around 6:30 p.m., Austin Kleffman, 31, of Trenton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release as well as a probation violation. Kleffman was transported to Hancock County Jail.

Rene Tripp, 38, of Sorrento, was issued a summons for operating after suspension after she was stopped on June 22 around 7 p.m.

There was minor damage to the right front fender of a 2019 Ford 250, driven by Franklin D. Reynolds, 44, of Columbia, after attempting a merge on Route 3 near the airport on June 23 around 3:45 p.m. A 1993 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, driven by Bruce A. Wilbur, 29, of Ellsworth, was traveling in the right lane of the double lane portion of Route 3. When it was time to merge, the Chevrolet moved in front of the Ford too soon and its rear left tire scuffed the right front fender of the Ford, according to the report. There was no damage to the Chevrolet and both trucks could be driven from the incident.

An officer stopped a vehicle in Ellsworth that was reported for erratic driving on Route 3 around 4:30 p.m. on June 24. The young woman driving was warned for her unsafe operation, according to the report.

The vehicle Michelle Nadeau, 38, of Hampden, was driving around 9 p.m. on Friday was stopped after the sheriff’s office received a report of erratic driving on Route 3 and no headlights on. As a result, Nadeau was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, class D, possession of schedule W drug, class D, and a traffic citation for having an open container while on a public way.

Bar Harbor

A visitor reportedly found sleeping in the bushes on Stephen’s Lane the evening of June 22 was warned for trespassing and advised of the Governor’s order to quarantine.

A person reported playing guitar on Main Street at 10:30 p.m. June 22 was gone before police arrived.

Aidan Robichaud-Ward, 22, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of his release near Stony Brook Way June 23. The officer who stopped him recognized him and knew he didn’t have a license, according to reports.

A resident reported an apparent online rental scam June 23.

An officer spoke with neighbors arguing in the area of Norway Drive June 23. They were told not to engage further with each other and to call police if they needed help.

Police provided a ride to two people who were lost on Eagle Lake Road the evening of June 23.

Officers responded to a report of people being loud in the area of Stony Brook Way the evening of June 23; when they arrived, they didn’t hear any loud activity, but spoke with a group gathered around a fire pit talking.

A clammer who had reportedly parked on a campground’s private property June 24 to access mudflats was warned not to park there.

A resident reported they thought their mailbox on Route 3 had been opened the evening of June 24. Police found two intoxicated people in the area and warned them for drinking in public.

Guests at an Eden Street hotel who were reported being loud outside after midnight June 25 had returned to their room before an officer arrived.

A Toyota pickup driven by Jefferson Hanscom, 38, of Bar Harbor, reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on Eagle Lake Road the morning of June 25.

A resident reported people yelling at an Arata Drive residence the afternoon of June 25. An officer spoke with a contractor, who agreed to ask the roofers to work more quietly.

A Honda Fit driven by Vivian Lambert, 30, of Bar Harbor, reportedly struck a deer on Route 3 near King’s Creek Friday afternoon. The deer was killed and there was some damage to the front and side of the vehicle.

Officers spoke with several people sleeping in their vehicles Friday night and early Saturday morning in violation of a town ordinance.

A person was warned for drinking in public around 1 a.m. Saturday on Eden Street.

A Kennebec Street resident was warned Saturday evening that their barking dog had prompted a complaint.

A bicycle reported stolen Saturday evening was later found by police and returned to its owner.

Fireworks, which are illegal in the town, were reported near Island Woods Road Saturday evening. Police were unable to locate the source of the noise.

Several found wallets and other items were turned into the police department. The department also received more reports of fraudulent unemployment claims made in the names of local residents and employees.

Mount Desert

Police received a complaint of music coming from a Hall Quarry campsite after 10 p.m. on June 22.

A Ford truck driven by Alan Joseph, 65, of Northeast Harbor, reportedly struck a deer on Harborside Road the morning of June 23. The deer was severely injured in the collision; it was shot by the police officer who responded. There was minor damage to the grill of the truck.

A dog was reported running through yards in Northeast Harbor the afternoon of June 24.

A delivery truck reportedly struck and damaged steps at a Seal Harbor residence June 25.

Two dogs lost Friday morning from a residence were later found in Acadia National Park, according to reports.

Two reports of people setting off fireworks, which are illegal in the town, were received Saturday evening, one in the area of Hibbard’s Hill and the other near Oak Hill Road. Officers heard a short burst in one of the cases when they arrived in the area, but they didn’t make contact with people setting off fireworks in either case.