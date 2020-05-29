Island Police: Pursuit includes crash, K9 search and multiple charges 

BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man who eluded police after a high-speed pursuit in the early morning hours Sunday was arrested later in the morning at a residence in Ellsworth.

Officers saw Isaiah Lawley, 20, of Bar Harbor, driving 20 mph over the speed limit on Route 3 near Salsbury Cove around 1:30 a.m. and signaled for him to stop, according to reports. He never slowed down, and the vehicle skidded across the road and struck a guardrail near Thompson Island.

Lawley reportedly fled on foot into the woods. It was near high tide. A K9 search was unsuccessful, but he was found a few hours later in Ellsworth.

Lawley was arrested on a list of charges including driving to endanger, leaving the scene of the property damage accident, operating after suspension and unlawful possession of Schedule Z drugs. He was taken to the Hancock County jail in Ellsworth.

A Jeep Patriot driven by Maryann Sheets of Tremont reportedly struck a deer on Indian Point Road the morning of May 18. The deer was severely injured and an officer shot it and contacted someone on the town’s list to use the meat.

A small fire was reported at the construction site at College of the Atlantic the evening of May 18. The fire on the ground near the new building was accidental, Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said, and the structure was never threatened.

A well-being check at a residence resulted in an arrest around 11:30 p.m. on May 18. Speaking with Heather May, 36, an officer determined she had been drinking alcohol in violation of bail conditions, according to reports. She was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of her release. Bradley Barker, 32, of Medway, was also arrested on charges of unlawful possession of Schedule W and Schedule Z drugs. Both were taken to the Hancock County jail in Ellsworth.

A Dodge Ram driven by Karl Griffin, 73, of Bar Harbor, reportedly struck a deer on Eagle Lake Road the morning of May 19.

A fender-bender was reported on Great Meadow Drive the evening of May 20. A Dodge Ram driven by Donald Shea, 61, of Bar Harbor, reportedly backed into a Honda CRV driven by Emily Brown, 49, of Somesville. Minor damage to the CRV was reported.

Heavy machinery reportedly operating on Kennebec Street after 9 p.m. on May 20 prompted a noise complaint. But before police arrived, the caller said the noise had stopped and they didn’t need to respond.

Luis Herrera Guzman, 31, of Lamoine, was summonsed on a charge of criminal speeding the morning of May 21. He had reportedly been driving 80 mph in a 40-mph zone on Route 3 near Dreamwood Hill.

A person parked in the rear parking lot of Mount Desert Island High School May 21 was warned for trespassing. School staff noticed the vehicle and contacted police. The school entrance driveway is blocked with traffic cones and multiple “No Trespassing” signs are posted.

A Dodge truck driven by Justin Kessler, 29, of Ellsworth, reportedly struck a deer on Route 3 near Hamilton Pond Friday morning.

An officer asked two apparently intoxicated people to move along Friday evening on Main Street.

Following a traffic stop on Route 3 near Bayview Drive Sunday afternoon, Anthony Lemelin, 30, of Bangor, was summonsed on a charge of operating after license revocation.

A party in an apartment off Cottage Street drew a noise complaint around 11 p.m. Saturday. The gathering was fewer than 10 people, an officer confirmed.

Sebastian Moore, 50, of Bar Harbor, was driving a Mazda on Route 102 Sunday afternoon when it reportedly struck a mailbox, rolled over and came to rest in the woods, according to witnesses. Moore did not report the accident, police said, and was later summonsed on charges of driving to endanger and failure to report an accident by quickest means.

Mount Desert

Two people were reported safe Monday after their canoe overturned in Long Pond. A person with binoculars a distance away reported an overturned canoe with two people in the water, and alerted police and fire departments. The canoeists rescued themselves, police said; one swam to shore and the other stayed with the boat. An ambulance crew offered the pair help warming up, but they said they were okay.

Police helped reunite a dog that was running loose on South Shore Road with its owners the afternoon of May 19.

On May 19, a barking dog was reported around 10 p.m. on Pine Street in Northeast Harbor.

Two people were warned for trespassing Saturday afternoon after reportedly opening a gate to drive onto private property.

Three horses reportedly got loose Sunday afternoon on Pasture Farm Way. They were located and corralled by the owners.

A couple was warned Sunday afternoon for trespassing on Acadia National Park property in Otter Creek that is posted with a “Do Not Enter” sign.

Southwest Harbor

Items valued around $1,500 were reported missing by a local building contractor on May 20 around 7 a.m. According to the contractor, the items went missing in the last month from a building in the area of Bass Harbor Road.

Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at a bank on May 20 around 2:15 p.m. Before they arrived at the bank, the security company called back to say everything was fine and to cancel the response.

A report of a suspicious vehicle at Harbor HouseChildren’s Center was received around 8:30 a.m. on May 21. According to police, the vehicle belonged to an employee of the center.

A woman reported losing her hearing aid on Main Street near the hardware store on May 21 around 11 a.m. According to the report, it is flesh colored with a clear wire.

An officer received a report of a person at a store not properly social distancing who allegedly became belligerent on May 21 around 4 p.m.

An officer was en route to help a woman get into her apartment around 4 p.m. on May 21. Before he arrived, the woman found her key.

Registration plates stolen off a vehicle parked in the area of Main Street were reported on Saturday around 9:30 a.m.

Damage done to a small shed was reported as vandalism on Saturday around 11 a.m. According to police, the damage may have been caused by an animal.

Police were asked to do extra checks in the area of Main Street after receiving a report from a resident on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. about hearing someone knocking on their door late at night.

An officer helped a woman gather her belongings from her ex-boyfriend’s apartment on Monday around 1:30 p.m.

Police are investigating a report made on Monday about a dog bite that allegedly happened on the afternoon of May 21 in the area of Seawall. According to the caller, their dog is up to date on its shots.

Police received a report around 8 p.m. on Monday of an unwanted person. According to police, it was a dispute between a husband and wife. Before an officer arrived, the husband had left the residence.

Tremont

A call about someone trespassing was received just after midnight on Saturday. According to the woman who called, she heard the gate to her backyard open and saw a person walk back there. A deputy checked the area but didn’t find anyone.

A man was warned not to return to a residence after his estranged wife called the sheriff office around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the woman, her estranged husband was at the house visiting their daughter. During the visit, he allegedly became angry and was punching the walls and the outside of the house before leaving. The woman asked that he be given a warning not to return to the house.

Trenton

Gunshots were reported around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday. A deputy was unable to determine who was shooting because the shots had stopped when she investigated.