Island Police: Polly want a lift? 

Bar Harbor

An off-duty officer saw people driving two golf carts in town, with no lights on, going the wrong way on a one-way street in the early morning hours of July 13, according to reports. The cart drivers left the carts and ran away; the officer determined from a key card left behind that the golf carts belonged to a local hotel. Hotel employees came to retrieve the carts. The incident is still under investigation.

A tractor trailer driven by Albert Varnum, 46, of Brooksville, reportedly knocked over a town road sign at the intersection of Route 102 and Indian Point Road July 13.

The exterior siding of a Main Street business caught fire around 5 p.m. July 13. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the street was closed from Mount Desert Street to Hancock Street to allow firefighters to work.

Two people allegedly entered a Cottage Street business and took equipment from it July 14. Elizabeth Geiger, 66, of Southwest Harbor, and Remus Rosko, 49, of Bar Harbor, were both summonsed on burglary charges.

A vehicle became stuck in the sand at Hadley Point Beach in the early morning hours of July 15. When another vehicle attempted to pull it out, both became stuck, according to reports. An officer assisted the motorists in freeing both vehicles.

A Pepsi delivery truck driven by Nicholas Mitchell, 29, of Old Town, reportedly caught fire due to an electrical issue while parked on Rodick Place the morning of July 15. No injuries were reported and the truck was towed.

One driver may have been injured in a three-car accident on Route 102 the afternoon of July 15. An International driven by Roy Blenkhorn, 37, of Ellsworth, was stopped in traffic to make room for another vehicle to be loaded onto a wrecker. A Jeep driven by Gilbert Ogden, 58, of Orland, was stopped behind the International. Zachary Messmore, 29, of Surry, was approaching behind them in a GMC truck when he reportedly looked out a side window to check his mirrors and did not see that traffic was stopped. He was unable to stop in time and his truck hit the Jeep, shoving it into the rear of the International. The Jeep was towed, and Ogden reported possible neck pain.

Alexander Berry, 21, of China, was summonsed on charges of operating after suspension and violating the conditions of his release the afternoon of July 16.

A bird described as “parrot-like” reportedly flew into a car and landed on the driver’s shoulder July 16 downtown. The driver brought the bird to the police station, where it was given temporary refuge on the dispatch desk while awaiting reunion with its owner, police said.

A landlord-tenant dispute in the area of Salsbury Cove the evening of July 16 reportedly escalated into yelling and one party setting off fireworks. Police responded to warn the person using fireworks for the violation of the town ordinance. The parties were separated.

A gun was confiscated from a residence in the area of Hadley Point around 3 a.m. Friday for safety; everyone involved was cooperative, police said.

A man upset that his car had been impounded was asked to leave a business in the early–morning hours Friday morning. Later in the morning, Charles Conroy, 55, of Bar Harbor, reportedly sat in his car in the middle of the road and refused to move. He was arrested on a charge of obstructing a public way. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Police escorted a trespasser from a shorefront property Friday afternoon.

Early–morning construction noise from a Town Hill business was reported Friday.

A resident reported seeing an unattended box of beer on a downtown sidewalk Friday evening. An officer collected it and disposed of its contents.

A man was asked to leave a hotel Saturday afternoon after reportedly damaging the lawn and a guest room.

A motorhome driven by Yizhi Sun, 33, of Massachusetts, reportedly knocked over a parking meter while leaving a parking space on Main Street Sunday.

Police responded to minor fender benders, warned people for sleeping overnight in their cars or in public parks and checked on dogs left in cars on hot days.

Mount Desert

Police assisted with traffic control in Somesville on Election Day, July 14.

A boat was reported revving its engine and doing circles in the harbor after 9 p.m. Saturday in Northeast Harbor.

Matthew Baird, 55, of New York and Northeast Harbor, was summonsed Sunday afternoon on charges of operating after suspension and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Southwest Harbor

Trash strewn all over Long Pond Road was reported just after 9 a.m. on July 14. An officer found the owner of the trash who said they would take care of it.

An officer was able to de–escalate a dispute between neighbors on Main Street regarding masks and social distancing around 10 a.m. on July 14 by talking to those involved.

When an officer went to serve a trespass notice to someone at the request of the Ellsworth Police Department on July 14 around 1:30 p.m., the person did not live at the given address.

One vehicle had to be towed after an accident on Clark Point Road around 3:45 p.m. on July 15. A 2019 International cargo truck, driven by William Smithson, 51, of Old Town, had pulled onto Clark Point Road and was attempting to back into the parking lot of McEachern & Hutchins when the rear passenger side hit a parked 2020 Toyota RAV4. James Wright, 81, of Tremont and Vermont, was sitting in the RAV4 in a legal parking spot when the collision happened. There was no damage to the International but damage to the Toyota was so extensive it had to be towed. There were no injuries reported.

After having a vehicle parked without permission towed from private property on July 15 around 5:30 p.m., the property owner called police to let them know.

An officer assisted the sheriff’s office with removing a 55-year-old man from his mother’s house on July 15 around 6 p.m. According to the report, the man was then arrested by the sheriff’s department.

Burnt food set off an alarm at a home on Shore Road around 8:30 p.m. on July 15. An officer assisted the fire department with investigating the cause of the alarm.

Bar Harbor Police Department asked this department to be on the lookout for a truck involved in a road rage incident on July 16 around 4 p.m. The truck was not found.

All was secure after an officer checked a local business following an activated burglar alarm around 5:30 p.m. on July 16.

A man drunk–dialed 911 on Friday around 1 a.m. and was told to go to bed. According to the report, an intoxicated man called the emergency number in need of someone to talk to and was persuaded to turn in for the night.

A barking dog off Salem Town Road was reported around 3 a.m. on Friday.

While parked on Main Street around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, a delivery truck’s driver–side mirror was clipped by a passing truck, causing it to shatter. According to the report, it was a hit–and–run incident. No one was injured in the accident.

A barking dog was reported on Saturday around 10 p.m. According to police, it was quiet for the rest of the night.

A man came into the police station to report a speeding vehicle on Main Street around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, but an officer was unable to find it.

A man called to report a prowler, giving a detailed description of another man, just after 8 a.m. on Sunday in the Manset area. After investigating the report, an officer did not find anyone prowling on the property.

A wallet found on Main Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday was turned into the police station.

A resident who just needed to talk called the police station around 8 p.m. on Monday. After a long conversation with the person, they said they were fine and didn’t want or need to talk with a crisis worker.

When a delivery truck arrived at a man’s house on Seawall Road around 1 a.m., the resident called police to report that a vehicle had pulled into his driveway and turned off its lights. According to police, the delivery was expected, just not at that time.

Trenton

After fielding a request to check on a woman’s well–being July 9 around 6:30 p.m., a deputy reported finding her at home and fine.

An officer responded to help keep the peace at a business on July 15 around 7 a.m. He issued a no trespass notice to a woman, advising her not to return to the business.

No one was injured and both vehicles could be driven from a traffic accident on Route 3 on July 16 around 11 a.m. Edouard Beardsley, 28, of Virginia, was driving a 2006 Toyota SUV and slowing down in traffic when he was rear-ended by a truck. Mark Norwood, 26, of Ellsworth, was following Beardsley in a 2007 GMC pickup truck and got distracted by something inside the vehicle, according to the report, and did not see the SUV slow down. There was front end damage to the GMC and rear end damage to the Toyota. Both men were wearing seat belts.

A disorderly situation on Route 3 that was reported on Friday around 2:15 p.m. was documented.

Ellsworth police were able to locate a woman who had allegedly made suicidal statements to family and then left home on Mount Desert Island Saturday around 9:30 a.m. The Mount Desert Police Department had asked for assistance finding the woman.